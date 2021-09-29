How Barbara Bush paid tribute to dad George W. Bush with her baby’s name

Barbara Bush's new baby has a presidential name.

Bush's twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, shared in a phone call on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Wednesday that the middle name of Barbara's newborn daughter, Cora Georgia Coyne, is a tribute to their father, former President George W. Bush.

"Yes. Henry was like, ‘Finally somebody named something after your dad,'" Jenna said about husband Henry Hager. "It’s in honor of him, and I think that’s so sweet. We feel so lucky that he was ours, and I know Barbara wanted to pay tribute to him, so that is where that middle name comes from. It’s a big one."

The happy grandfather of four issued a statement after Cora's birth.

“With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter,” the former president said. “Barbara gave birth to Cora Georgia Coyne on September 27, 2021, in Maine — not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married. Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful.”

Jenna was not on TODAY Wednesday because she is in Maine helping Barbara, who gave birth to her first child on Monday and is at the family's home in Kennebunkport with husband and new dad Craig Coyne.

Jenna, who has three children of her own, described what it was like holding her niece and becoming an aunt for the first time.

"I mean there was something almost evolutionary about it because as ya’ll both know, my sister, we are inseparable, we’ve done all these things together, and the one thing she hadn’t done yet was to have a baby, and so I got to meet that precious little girl yesterday," she said.

"I flew as soon as I could and got to hold her, and it was just one of those life moments I’ll never forget."

She also expressed her excitement for her sister, who had to hear questions for years about starting her own family after Jenna had her two daughters and son.

"When we would write books and travel, people would always say to her, 'When are you going to have kids?'" Jenna said. "And it always kind of irritated me, like ask her about her work, there’s other things. But I know that it was something she had in her heart.

"When I got pregnant with Hal there was some guilt a little bit, for both Barbara and then I knew (Hoda) wanted another baby, and my mom said, 'Everybody gets their baby in their time.' And this is Barbara’s time."

Cora arrived six weeks ahead of her due date, just like the baby boy welcomed on Wednesday by TODAY's Dylan Dreyer, necessitating Barbara give birth in Maine instead of her plan to have the baby in New York.

"The nurse said yesterday, 'I think it’s divine intervention,'" Jenna said.

The baby girl is expected to be in the neonatal intensive care unit “for a little bit” after her early birth, according to Jenna.

Having Cora in Maine also meant Barbara didn't have baby supplies on hand, so Jenna has been driving back and forth to Target to get diapers and other necessities while also setting up the nursery.

Meanwhile, Jenna's children, who have been staying with TODAY's Savannah Guthrie and her family, are excited about the newest addition to the family.

"Poppy has told every single person in the school about her cousin," Jenna said about her daughter.