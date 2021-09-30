The place where Barbara Bush gave birth was an unexpected family tribute

Barbara Bush was supposed to give birth to her first child in New York City, but it turned out her baby daughter was delivered in a place that was meant to be.

Bush's twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, shared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Thursday that after Barbara's water broke six weeks early, she gave birth to her daughter, Cora Georgia Coyne, at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Portland, Maine, on Monday.

"She gave birth at the hospital named after my grandmother, named after her namesake," Jenna said about her sister and the late first lady.

Barbara and her husband, Craig Coyne, had planned on having their first child at a New York City hospital, but baby Cora had other plans while they were staying at the family's longtime home in Kennebunkport, Maine.

In pictures shortly after Cora was born, Barbara also had a subtle tribute to her grandmother, who was known for her signature pearls during her time as first lady with former President George H.W. Bush.

"And she was wearing pearls," Jenna said about her sister. "She doesn’t wear pearls. It’s weird. It feels serendipitous, but it’s so fun."

Jenna, who has three children of her own, also described the moment she found out the baby was coming early.

"I woke up to a text message on Monday morning," she said. "I burst into tears, I was frantic, I woke up (husband) Henry (Hager). He was like, 'What?' I’m like, ‘She’s in labor!'"

Cora's middle name of Georgia is a tribute to their father, former President George W. Bush, who helped calm Jenna down after she found out that Barbara was in labor.

"One of the things that I think is so cool about my parents is all my dad wrote back to the text: 'God is good,'" Jenna said. "And it all of a sudden calmed me. I was kind of frantic. I was nervous."

Jenna then experienced the special moment of seeing her sister become a first-time mother.

"To watch her hold this baby was so beautiful — and of course I got my little paws on her," Jenna said.