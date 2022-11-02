‘Bachelorette’ Emily Maynard welcomes her 6th child, a baby boy with Down syndrome

Former “Bachelorette” star Emily Maynard and her husband, Tyler Johnson, are now a party of eight.

In an Instagram post on Nov. 2, Maynard shared that news that she welcomed her sixth child, a boy named Jones West Johnson, on Aug. 31. Maynard also announced that he has Down syndrome, a genetic disorder that often results in distinct physical and intellectual differences.

"I'm so happy to finally share the news and can share all the pictures with you guys! He’s absolutely the cherry on top!" Maynard, 36, wrote, in part.

Maynard told People that Jones also was born with a rare congenital colon abnormality that required a monthlong stay in the neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU. Both diagnoses came as a surprise.

Screening for Down syndrome is offered as a routine part of prenatal care, but while speaking with People, Maynard said she opted out of genetic testing.

“I was in shock,” she recalled of what it was like to learn about her son's conditions. “It was not on my radar at all. And I refused to believe it. I just wanted to hold him and for everything to be OK.”

Two months later, Maynard is still experiencing a range of emotions.

“I am so grateful,” she said. “But I’m still on my journey of processing everything. And I have to trust that it will all turn out all right.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, each year about 6,000 babies are born with Down syndrome, making it the most common chromosomal disorder.

During her interview with People, Maynard got candid about Jones’ stay in the NICU and described it as "devastating" for many reasons.

“I was just grieving all of it and that the experience was different from what I had expected,” she said. “Waking up the next morning hearing all the babies crying down the hallway while I was in the room alone, it hurt so much.”

Jones is now home with his parents and siblings, Ricki, 17, Jennings, 7, Gibson, 6, Gatlin, 5, and Nola Belle, 2. (Ricki’s father, Ricky Hendrick, a race car driver, was killed in a plane crash in 2004 before Maynard discovered she was pregnant.)

Maynard said Jones will have another surgery in the coming weeks.

“He’s the easiest baby and he’s just been our biggest blessing,” Maynard gushed to People. "I’m still learning about Down syndrome, but I'm trying to also just experience Jones as Jones and not as different than any of the other kids.”

Maynard added that she “wouldn’t trade Jones for any baby in the world.”

Maynard was a contestant on the “The Bachelor” in 2011 and was given the final rose by Brad Womack, but the pair split after the finale. She was named “The Bachelorette” in 2012 and got engaged to contestant Jef Holm, but their relationship ended later that year. She and Johnson have been married since 2014.

Related video: