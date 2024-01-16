‘Bachelorette’ star Clare Crawley welcomes ‘miracle’ baby via surrogate

It's a girl! Former "Bachelorette" star Clare Crawley and husband Ryan Dawkins announced they welcomed their first baby together via surrogate on Jan. 15.

"Welcome to the world Rowen Lily Dawkins," Crawley wrote in the Instagram post caption announcing the birth. "I prayed for you my entire life and to finally hold you in our arms is nothing short of a miracle and a dream come true!"

The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages from friends, followers and fans. Dawkins wrote in the comments: "It’s like falling in love with you all over again."

Crawley, who starred in the "Bachelorette" in 2020, and Dawkins, who is the CEO of Mascot Sports, got engaged in October 2022 and married in February 2023.

While awaiting her little one's arrival, Crawley gave updates to fans on her Instagram story. She started by posting a picture of a snowy road and wrote, "Feels like a good day to have a baby!"

She later posted a picture of her and Dawkins hugging in hospital scrubs and wrote, "She’s here! Healthy + beyond loved. Dream come true.”

The couple first announced their upcoming arrival in July 2023, posting an Instagram video of them airing a baby's onesie to dry alongside the rest of their laundry. The two also shared that the baby would be born via a surrogate.

"This TRULY is what my dreams are made of!" Crawley wrote in the caption. "I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all! This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point."

Dawkins also has two older daughters, ages 8 and 11, who Crawley has said are incredibly special to her.

In February 2023, Crawley responded to a question on her Instagram story around whether she was pregnant.

"I understand the good intentions behind this... but it is never OK to ask someone this IMO," she wrote in response. "You never know what someone’s private/personal health journey is. I can promise you this... I will always share what I am comfortable sharing so you do not need to ask."