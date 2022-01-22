‘Bachelor in Paradise’ alumni welcome baby boy after 'wild' emergency C-section

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are parents!

On Friday, the “Bachelor in Paradise” couple announced that they welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday after an "emergency C-section" that occurred after a "wild turn of events."

While the couple didn't share their entire birth story, they revealed that they were able to meet their son, Gates Zev Gottschalk, on Tuesday at 3:33 a.m.

"He weighed 8.6 oz and 21in long," Gates shared on Instagram. "We’re finally heading home today from being at the hospital since Monday!! What was life before him??? I can’t recall. So many of you told me 'seeing your child for the first time, it’s a feeling you can’t explain'. You all were so right! I may tell the story of his birth later. But for now, I’ll hold off and just soak in these precious moments with him now that we are home."

"The most comforting part of all was looking into Adam’s green eyes knowing we were in this together," Gates added. "Many things could of went wrong but God heard my prayers. My sweet baby is healthy. I am very blessed! We are officially home as a family! .. Boaz included 🖤🤍."

Raven shared a few photos of her twinning with her son and she even shared a cute video of the baby revealing his adorable grey eyes.

Gottschalk, who shared similar pictures online, revealed why he and Raven decided to name their child Gates.

"Gates was a name we picked out randomly one night while on a date and it stuck so well," he wrote on Instagram. "It is also tribute to Ravens maiden name. Zev is a name of Hebrew origin which means Wolf — also my great grandfathers name. We’re getting ready for 2045 NFL draft."

Gottschalk also gave his wife a sweet shout-out and said she was a "trooper" for giving birth to Gates via c-section.

"I have a love for you even more that I never knew I had 💛," he said.

In April 2021, Gates and Gottschalk wed in an intimate ceremony after they postponed their May 2020 nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic. Months after tying the knot, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

“OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS!” Gates wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’ve loved you before you were in my womb!”

Gottschalk added, "Beyond excited to announce our little baby into this world. Your Mom has already started to like Daddy’s food groups and I think that’s a great start. Cheers to fatherhood. Coming soon. January 2022.”