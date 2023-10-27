Britteney and Chance Ayres expected a big baby. But the couple in Ontario, Canada, got the surprise of their life when their infant, Sonny, was born one week early, weighing 14 pounds, 8 ounces — about double the size of an average newborn.

Sonny was delivered via cesarean section at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Oct. 23. Sonny is the biggest baby on record since they started tracking measurements in 2010, according to Dr. Asa Ahimbisibwe.

“When they put Sonny on the scale, there was a drumroll and all the doctors and nurses were throwing out guesses about what the number would be,” Chance, 37, tells TODAY.com. “After they read his weight, everybody was cheering like the league had won the Stanley Cup."

Sonny Ayres weighed 14 pounds, 8 ounces, at birth. Courtesy The Ayres family

The infant joined siblings, Chance, 6, Everett, 5, Lucky, 3, and Marigold, 18 months. Everett was the smallest baby of the bunch weighing 9 pounds, 14 ounces. Lucky and Marigold both weighed more than 13 pounds, while Chance was somewhere in between at 10 pounds, 9 ounces.

According to the American Pregnancy Association, most full-term babies (39 to 40 weeks gestation) weigh between 6 and 9 pounds.

“We’ve never needed newborn diapers," Chance quips, adding that Sonny went straight from the womb into clothing designed for a 6 month old.

Britteney, 31, notes that she has never had gestational diabetes, a condition which can cause babies to grow too large if left untreated.

“I do not miss being pregnant,” Britteney says, with a laugh. “Everywhere I went I got questions like, ‘How many are in there?’ And I’d have to explain that it wasn’t multiples, it was just one very large baby.”

Sonny posed for his first family portrait on Oct. 25. Courtesy The Ayres family

Sonny is a healthy eater, according to his parents. Chance recalls how a nurse at the hospital marveled at Sonny's hearty appetite.

“She handed me two bottles and was like, ‘He might not finish the second one, but give it a try,” Chance says. “Well, Sonny took those bottles down like it was his job. He crushed it and then he passed out. When the nurse came back she couldn’t believe it. She said a typical baby will drink about 20 millimeters and he took 90!”

Earlier this year, a woman in Brazil welcomed a 16-pound baby boy, who measured 2-feet long.

The Guinness World record for the heaviest baby to survive infancy belongs to a boy weighing 22 pounds, 8 ounces, who was born in Aversa, Italy, in 1955.