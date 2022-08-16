Baby swing recalled after a baby got tangled in its straps and died

After one baby died and another seriously injured his neck, manufacturer 4moms is recalling more than two million MamaRoo baby swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission released a statement on Monday explaining that when the swing or rocker isn't being used, the straps from the chair dangle below, creating a strangulation hazard.

"When the swing or rocker is not in use, their restraint straps can hang below the seat and non-occupant crawling infants can become entangled in the straps, posing entanglement and strangulation hazards," the statement said.

Officials said there had been two reports of infants that got caught in the strap under the MamaRoo infant swing after they crawled under the seat. One of the children, a 10-month-old, died from asphyxiation. The other, also a 10-month-old, was rescued by a caregiver, officials said.

As a result, the CPSC says 4moms MamaRoo Baby Swing, versions 1.0 through 4.0 and RockaRoo Baby Rockers are being recalled, though no incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported.

Any MamaRoo models that use a three-point harness — versions 1.0 and 2.0 (model number 4M-005), version 3.0 (model number 1026), and version 4.0 (model number 1037) — are being recalled. The model that uses a five-point harness is not included.

The swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide and online on 4moms.com and Amazon from January 2010 through August 2022 for between $160 and $250.

Anyone who has the swings or rockers should stop using them immediately and move them away from anywhere crawling infants can access. Parents can contact 4moms to register for a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from dangling under the swing when it's not in use.