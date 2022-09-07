IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

50 baby shower themes for a party you won’t forget

From animals to seasons, these theme ideas are the perfect way to celebrate a new addition.
Black pregnant woman admiring gifts at baby shower
Baby shower themes can be a helpful tool in planning the party.Jamie Grill / Getty Images stock
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

If you're getting ready to host a baby shower, picking a theme might be at the top of your to-do list. Having a baby shower theme can be helpful in deciding on decor and menu items, as well as baby shower games.

Whether you're seeking a traditional theme like fairytales or something more modern, hosts trying to choose a baby shower theme might consider one of these 50 top picks ranging from animals to colors, sports and seasons.

50 fun baby shower themes

Baby shower themes for girls

  • Welcoming A She-ro: Superhero theme
  • Put A Bow On It: Pink bow theme
  • Little Princess: Royalty theme
  • Tutu Excited For You: Ballerina theme

Baby shower themes for boys

  • Ahoy, It's A Boy: Nautical theme
  • Never Grow Up: Peter Pan theme
  • Oh, Boy: Bow tie theme
  • The Little Prince: Royalty theme
  • You Are My Son-shine: Sun theme

More helpful baby shower resources

Unisex baby shower themes

  • Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star: Celestial theme
  • Once Upon A Time: Fairytale theme
  • Under the Sea: Ocean theme
  • Baby Is Blooming: Spring theme
  • The Adventure Begins: Travel theme
  • Home Grown: Garden theme
  • Welcome Little Pumpkin: Pumpkin theme
  • Look Whooo's Expecting: Owl theme
  • A Sweet Peanut On The Way: Elephant theme
  • Baby Shark: Shark or ocean theme
  • Adding S'more Love: Camping theme
  • Bun In The Oven: Bakery theme
  • Mama To Bee: Bee theme
  • Baby On Board: Surfing theme
  • Welcoming A Wild One: Safari theme
  • Can Bearly Wait To Meet You: Bear theme
  • A Little Boo: Halloween theme
  • Our Little Sunshine: Summer theme
  • A Magical Bundle: Harry Potter theme
  • Fall In Love: Fall theme
  • Tiny Dancer: Ballet theme
  • It's a Baby-Q: BBQ theme
  • Berry Excited For Baby: Fruit theme
  • Red, White & Due: Patriotic theme
  • Baby It's Cold Outside: Winter theme
  • Aloha, Baby: Tropical theme
  • Welcoming A Little Squirt: Pool theme

Baby shower themes for twins

  • Two-By-Two: Noah's Ark theme
  • Two Scoops: Ice cream theme
  • Two Little Cuties: Orange theme
  • Perfect Pair: Pear theme
  • Tea For Two: Tea party theme
  • Babies Are Brewing: Coffee theme
  • Double The Fun: Dr. Seuss' Thing 1/Thing 2 theme
  • Two Peas In A Pod: Vegetable theme

Tips for a memorable baby shower party: Gifts, games, more

May 24, 202206:13

Modern baby shower themes

  • Hello, Baby: All white (or any color) theme
  • Ray of Sunshine: Rainbow theme
  • Locally Grown: Farmer's market theme
  • Peace, Love and Baby: Bohemian theme
  • Ready To Pop: Balloon theme
  • Holy Guacamole: Fiesta theme

News anchor parents go viral for hilarious ‘report’ on newborn baby

Aug. 16, 202201:17

Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a lifestyle reporter for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram or Twitter.