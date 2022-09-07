/ Source: TODAY
If you're getting ready to host a baby shower, picking a theme might be at the top of your to-do list. Having a baby shower theme can be helpful in deciding on decor and menu items, as well as baby shower games.
Whether you're seeking a traditional theme like fairytales or something more modern, hosts trying to choose a baby shower theme might consider one of these 50 top picks ranging from animals to colors, sports and seasons.
50 fun baby shower themes
Baby shower themes for girls
- Welcoming A She-ro: Superhero theme
- Put A Bow On It: Pink bow theme
- Little Princess: Royalty theme
- Tutu Excited For You: Ballerina theme
Baby shower themes for boys
- Ahoy, It's A Boy: Nautical theme
- Never Grow Up: Peter Pan theme
- Oh, Boy: Bow tie theme
- The Little Prince: Royalty theme
- You Are My Son-shine: Sun theme
Unisex baby shower themes
- Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star: Celestial theme
- Once Upon A Time: Fairytale theme
- Under the Sea: Ocean theme
- Baby Is Blooming: Spring theme
- The Adventure Begins: Travel theme
- Home Grown: Garden theme
- Welcome Little Pumpkin: Pumpkin theme
- Look Whooo's Expecting: Owl theme
- A Sweet Peanut On The Way: Elephant theme
- Baby Shark: Shark or ocean theme
- Adding S'more Love: Camping theme
- Bun In The Oven: Bakery theme
- Mama To Bee: Bee theme
- Baby On Board: Surfing theme
- Welcoming A Wild One: Safari theme
- Can Bearly Wait To Meet You: Bear theme
- A Little Boo: Halloween theme
- Our Little Sunshine: Summer theme
- A Magical Bundle: Harry Potter theme
- Fall In Love: Fall theme
- Tiny Dancer: Ballet theme
- It's a Baby-Q: BBQ theme
- Berry Excited For Baby: Fruit theme
- Red, White & Due: Patriotic theme
- Baby It's Cold Outside: Winter theme
- Aloha, Baby: Tropical theme
- Welcoming A Little Squirt: Pool theme
Baby shower themes for twins
- Two-By-Two: Noah's Ark theme
- Two Scoops: Ice cream theme
- Two Little Cuties: Orange theme
- Perfect Pair: Pear theme
- Tea For Two: Tea party theme
- Babies Are Brewing: Coffee theme
- Double The Fun: Dr. Seuss' Thing 1/Thing 2 theme
- Two Peas In A Pod: Vegetable theme
Tips for a memorable baby shower party: Gifts, games, moreMay 24, 202206:13
Modern baby shower themes
- Hello, Baby: All white (or any color) theme
- Ray of Sunshine: Rainbow theme
- Locally Grown: Farmer's market theme
- Peace, Love and Baby: Bohemian theme
- Ready To Pop: Balloon theme
- Holy Guacamole: Fiesta theme