If you're getting ready to host a baby shower, picking a theme might be at the top of your to-do list. Having a baby shower theme can be helpful in deciding on decor and menu items, as well as baby shower games.

Whether you're seeking a traditional theme like fairytales or something more modern, hosts trying to choose a baby shower theme might consider one of these 50 top picks ranging from animals to colors, sports and seasons.

50 fun baby shower themes

Baby shower themes for girls

Welcoming A She-ro: Superhero theme

Put A Bow On It: Pink bow theme

Little Princess: Royalty theme

Tutu Excited For You: Ballerina theme

Baby shower themes for boys

Ahoy, It's A Boy: Nautical theme

Never Grow Up: Peter Pan theme

Oh, Boy: Bow tie theme

The Little Prince: Royalty theme

You Are My Son-shine: Sun theme

Unisex baby shower themes

Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star: Celestial theme

Once Upon A Time: Fairytale theme

Under the Sea: Ocean theme

Baby Is Blooming: Spring theme

The Adventure Begins: Travel theme

Home Grown: Garden theme

Welcome Little Pumpkin: Pumpkin theme

Look Whooo's Expecting: Owl theme

A Sweet Peanut On The Way: Elephant theme

Baby Shark: Shark or ocean theme

Adding S'more Love: Camping theme

Bun In The Oven: Bakery theme

Mama To Bee: Bee theme

Baby On Board: Surfing theme

Welcoming A Wild One: Safari theme

Can Bearly Wait To Meet You: Bear theme

A Little Boo: Halloween theme

Our Little Sunshine: Summer theme

A Magical Bundle: Harry Potter theme

Fall In Love: Fall theme

Tiny Dancer: Ballet theme

It's a Baby-Q: BBQ theme

Berry Excited For Baby: Fruit theme

Red, White & Due: Patriotic theme

Baby It's Cold Outside: Winter theme

Aloha, Baby: Tropical theme

Welcoming A Little Squirt: Pool theme

Baby shower themes for twins

Two-By-Two: Noah's Ark theme

Two Scoops: Ice cream theme

Two Little Cuties: Orange theme

Perfect Pair: Pear theme

Tea For Two: Tea party theme

Babies Are Brewing: Coffee theme

Double The Fun: Dr. Seuss' Thing 1/Thing 2 theme

Two Peas In A Pod: Vegetable theme

Modern baby shower themes