30 cute baby quotes that will definitely make you smile

Given the sleep deprivation, roller-coaster hormones, and the fact they dont come with a user manual, babies can make even the most seasoned parents feel like they are losing their minds. But this fleeting season is also a reminder of the pure joy babies bring.

Whether you need to remember what makes parenthood so special — or, let's be honest, a cute caption to go along with your Instagram birth announcement — these baby quotes will definitely bring a smile to your face.

Here are 30 cute baby quotes that span decades, proving babies are simply the best:

30 best baby quotes to make you smile

“Children make you want to start life over.” —Muhammad Ali “And she loved a little boy very, very much, even more than she loved herself” —Shel Silverstein "A baby is God’s opinion that the world should go on." —Carl Sandburg "The only creatures that are evolved enough to convey pure love are dogs and infants.” —Johnny Depp “All those cliches, those things you hear about having a baby and motherhood—all of them are true. And all of them are the most beautiful things you will ever experience.” —Penelope Cruz "I think that I see something deeper, more infinite, more eternal than the ocean in the expression of the eyes of a little baby when it wakes in the morning and coos or laughs because it sees the sun shining on its cradle." —Vincent Van Gogh "A happy baby has shining eyes. It walks open-hearted into the world and spreads magic." —Sigrid Leo "Babies are bits of stardust, blown from the hand of God." —Larry Barretto “I think, at a child’s birth, if a mother could ask a fairy godmother to endow it with the most useful gift, that gift would be curiosity.” —Eleanor Roosevelt “Having my baby fall asleep in my arms takes away all of my worries and stresses. A sense of complete and total peace comes over me.” —Maria Jose Ovalle “Like stars are to the sky, so are the children to our world. They deserve to shine!” —Chinonye J. Chidolue “When he finally was placed into my arms, I looked into his precious eyes and felt an overwhelming, unconditional love….I never felt so complete and empowered in my life.” —Gisele Bündchen "It is the nature of babies to be in bliss." —Deepak Chopra “For me, this baby was the most precious thing I had ever had. He was my treasure, my joy, my world, my everything now.” —Preeti Shenoy “It is a smile of a baby that makes life worth living.” —Debasish Mridha “Babies are such a nice way to start people.” —Don Herold “Children have neither past nor future. They enjoy the present, which very few of us do.” —Jean De La Bruyere “Sometimes the littlest things take up the most room in your heart.” —Winnie the Pooh “I love you forever. I’ll like you for always. As long as I’m living, my baby you’ll be.” —Robert Munsch “Every child begins the world again.” —Henry David Thoreau “Babies are amazing. They begin each day all warm and sleepy, smelling of promise.” —Julia Roberts "Making the decision to have a child is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body." — Elizabeth Stone "You know what the great thing about babies is? They are like little bundles of hope. Like the future in a basket." —Lish McBride "Children bring us a piece of heaven on earth." —Roland Leonhardt "The amazing thing about becoming a parent is that you will never again be your own first priority." —Olivia Wilde "A new baby is like the beginning of all things—wonder, hope, a dream of possibilities.” —Eda J. LeShan “A baby is an inestimable blessing.” — Mark Twain “Children reinvent your world for you.” —Susan Sarandon “When the baby is born, all that pain that was endured vanishes in an instant. Love for that tiny baby makes one forget the pain, the fear. And as I’ve said before, love between mother and child is the highest experience, the closest to divine love.” —Hope Bradford “Perfection only exists in babies and pastries.” —Gayle Wray

