Soon-to-be parents are often looking for unique baby names to give their newborn, and plenty of those parents start their baby name search by considering baby names that start with “X.”

Because names that start with “X” are truly one-of-a-kind, it’s probably no surprise that a name that starts with “X” has never been listed as one of the most popular boy or girl names in the United States since the Social Security Administration started collecting data in 1923.

Alexandra, however, was one of the top 100 girl names from 1984 to 2014, according to the SSA, so if a parent wants to give the classic moniker a more unique and modern twist they can certainly shorten the name to Xandra.

There are a number of classic names parents can modernize by simply swapping out the first letter for “X.” Jesus can be changed to Xesus, Jane can be changed to Xane and Joán can be changed to Xoán, which makes it that much easier for parents to find a baby name that starts with “X” that fits their baby boy or girl.

Parents can also consider some of the celebrities and famous people with names that start with “X” for some baby name inspiration. Whether it’s the rapper Xzibit, WWE superstar and 11-time Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods or “The Missing” actor Xu Jinglei, there are a few celebrities who can help get a parent’s creative thinking juices flowing.

Finding the perfect baby name for your little one isn’t always easy, but taking a look at the following baby names that start with “X” is sure to help make it as exciting a process as possible.

200 Baby Names That Start With "X"

With names like Xenos and Xulio, Xever and Xena, there is no shortage of truly unique baby names that start with "X" for parents who like to think outside the box.