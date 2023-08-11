Trying to choose a baby name for your soon-to-be boy or girl can be a daunting task, especially if you're looking for a unique baby name that will make your child stand out.

Expecting parents looking for a special moniker should consider baby names that start with "V." Neither a "V" boy name nor a "V" girl name has been among the top five most popular names in the United States, according to data from the Social Security Administration collected since 1923.

That means the sky is the limit when it comes to picking a baby name that starts with "V." It's sure to be both eye-catching and original.

Perhaps because baby "V" names often fall into that "unique baby name" category, many of the most famous, history-making and well-known people among us sport a "V" moniker.

For starters, there is Vivian Vance, the actor best known for playing the hilarious character Ethel Mertz on the iconic sitcom "I Love Lucy." Of course, "Top Gun" fans will always remember the forever cool "Ice Man," Val Kilmer, and comedy fans surely have a special spot in their hearts for Vince Vaughn.

When it comes to looking to mythology and astrology for baby name guidance, parents can consider names like "Venus," Valkyrie" and "Vanir," just to name a few.

If you're looking for inspiration from celebrity parents, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen named their daughter Vivian, whom they often call Vivi.

Even parents within our own TODAY family have picked a "V" baby name. TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie named her daughter Vale.

The mom of two and her husband, Michael Feldman, picked the name Vale because "we thought it was pretty unique but not kooky or so weird," the anchor said at the time.

"Vale," Savannah explained at the time," means "valley by a stream."

Picking the perfect baby name for your boy or girl isn't always easy, but finding a unique baby name that starts with "V" certainly won't be a challenge.

200 Baby Names That Start With "V"

From more common baby names, like Vince, to truly unusual baby names, like Vander, here are 200 baby names that start with "V" for soon-to-be parents to consider.