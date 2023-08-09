From Samantha to Steele, baby names that start with "S" provide a range of trendy and vintage options.

According to the Social Security Administration, Susan, Sarah, Sandra, Stephanie, Sharon, Shirley, Samantha, Sara and Sophia all rank in the top 100 baby girl names of the last century.

Steven, Samuel, Stephen, and Sean are featured in the top 100 names for boys in the past century.

Several notable figures sport "S" names, including singer Selena Gomez, director Steven Spielberg, singer Shawn Mendes, actress Salma Hayek, comedian Seth Rogen, gymnast Simone Biles, author Stephen King, singer Stevie Nicks, actress Sophia Loren, artist Salvador Dali, actress Saoirse Ronan, basketball player Scottie Pippen, child star Shirley Temple, actor Steve Buscemi, singer Steven Tyler, actress Sandra Oh, director Stanley Kubrick, actor Simu Liu, and writer Sylvia Plath.

Many celebrities have opted for 'S' names for their kids, including Sadie (Adam Sandler), Slater (Angela Bassett), Shai (Naomi Osaka), Sebastian (Tommy Hilfiger), Sage (Toni Collette), Sam (Tiger Woods), Shiloh (Kristen Wiig), Sailor (Liv Tyler), Seraphina (Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck), Saint (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West), Sienna (Adriana Lima), Samuel (Naomi Watts), Santino (Mario Lopez), Silas (Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake), Stella (Matt Damon) and Stormi (Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott).

200 Baby Names That Start With 'S'

From Scarlett to Sigvard, here are 200 spectacular baby names that start with "S."