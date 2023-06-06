Louis, Luna and Leo ... oh my! When it comes to baby names that start with "L" there are certainly no shortage of classic and trendy options for parents to consider.

In the past century, the Social Security Administration reports that four baby names that start with "L" — two girl names and two boy names — have ranked in the top five: Lisa, Linda, Liam and Logan.

Liam currently holds the No. 1 spot for boy names and Luna sits at No. 10 for girls.

Famous personalities with "L" names include: Lionel Richie, LeBron James, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ludwig van Beethoven, Liam Neeson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Larry Bird, Luke Perry, Louis Armstrong, Lana Del Rey, Lucille Ball, Lupita Nyong’o, Loretta Lynn, Liv Tyler, Lisa Kudrow, Lindsay Lohan, Lisa Lopes, Lauryn Hill, Lucy Liu and Lili Reinhart.

Celebrities who have chosen “L” names for their sons and daughters include: Lazer Lee Louis (Diplo), Lazlo (Jason Biggs), Leafar (Kat Von D), Leland (Brendan Fraiser), Leo (Quentin Tarantino), Leonardo (Alec Baldwin), Levi (Matthew McConaughey), Liam (Tori Spelling), Louis (Prince William) Luca (Hilary Duff), Legendary Love (Nick Cannon) , Laurie (Ewan McGregor), Luna (Chrissy Teigen), Lena (Zara Tindall), Lennon Love and Lillie (Thomas Rhett), Liberty (Meghan McCain), Lilah (Tori Roloff), Lilibet (Prince Harry), Lily (Fred Savage), Lincoln (Kristin Bell), Liv (Ryan Lochte) and Lola (Jason Momoa).

200 Baby Names That Start With "L"

Whether baby names that start with "L" are a longstanding family tradition or you have your heart set on a current favorite, like Luna or Levi, here are the top 200 "L" names for boys and girls from SSA: