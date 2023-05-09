200 baby names that start with "I" for boys and girls

Moms and dads looking for the perfect baby names that start with "I" might have Ingrid or Ilyas on their short list.

The most recent data from the Social Security Administration indicates there has only been one baby name that starts with “I” in the top five over the past century — Isabella.

Though "I" names may not have clinched top five honors in the last 100 years, parents still favor names like Ian, Isaac and Isaiah for boys, as well as Ivy, Isla and Isabella for girls.

Famous personalities with "I" names include: Isaac Newton, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Israel Kamakawiwoʻole, Isaiah Thomas, Ichiro Suzuki, Isla Fisher, Idina Menzel, Issa Rae, Iggy Azalea, Irina Shayk, Iman, Ida B. Wells, Ivanka Trump, Indira Varma and Iris Apatow.

Celebrities who have chosen "I" baby names for their sons and daughters include: Ilaria (Alec Baldwin), Ilya Vue (Ashley Scott), Isabel (Shia LaBeouf), Iceland (Gucci Mane), Isabella (Matt Damon), Isabelle (Kerry Washington), Isla Rose (Dale Earnhardt Jr.), Ivey (Jamie Lynn Spears), Izzy (Eddie Murphy), Ignatius (Cate Blanchett), Indigo (Ryder Strong), Isaac (Ashley Graham), Isaiah (Carrie Underwood) and Ismail (Tan France).

200 Baby Names That Start With "I"

If an "I" name is something you’ve always had your heart set on, here are 200 baby names that start with “I” for girls and boys to consider: