Moms and dads looking for cute baby names that start with "F" have plenty of options to consider.

Maybe a classic boy name like Fred, or a more modern girl name like Fallon sounds appealing. Some parents are even opting for gender neutral names like Frankie for their new arrival.

While there have been no top baby names that start with "F" for boys or girls in the Social Security Administration's data over the last 100 years, that doesn't mean their popularity is waning.

According to the SSA, girl names Flora and Finley and boy names Finn and Ford have maintained their popularity amongst parents.

Celebrities with “F” names include: Farrah Fawcett, Florence Nightingale, Fergie, Frida Kahlo, Faith Hill, Fiona Apple, Florence Pugh, Francis Ford Coppola, Freddie Mercury, Frank Sinatra, Fred Rogers, Forest Whitaker, Fred Astaire, Frankie Muniz, Frankie Valli, French Montana and Frank Gifford.

Even celeb parents are joining in on the trend, welcoming babies with “F” names like: Faith (Nicole Kidman), Fern (Jessa Duggar), Finley (Lisa Marie Presley), Francesca (Jason Bateman), Felix (Hugh Grant), Finn (Tori Spelling), Flynn (Orlando Bloom), Forest (Holly Madison), Freddie (Christina Ricci) and Future (Ciara).

200 Baby Names That Start With "F"

Whether “F” names are a longstanding family tradition, or an "F" name is what is needed to achieve the ideal name rhythm for your son or daughter, here are the top 200 baby names to consider:

Faith

Freya

Florence

Flora

Faye

Frances

Fayola

Felicity

Femi

Fiona

Francesca

Fiadh

Fahima

Farah

Fidda

Finola

Finley

Fleur

Fia

Fern

Frankie

Francisca

Fallon

Fay

Frida

Farrah

Fatima

Fawn

Fernanda

Fannie

Filomena

Freda

Fen

Fabiana

Fumie

Fuyuko

Felicia

Fiammetta

Francene

Frederica

Fae

Fujie

Fuyumi

Flory

Flossie

Feba

Fantasia

Fari

Faika

Flavia

Felise

Flo

Fermina

Fran

Farran

Fiorenza

Faustina

Florencia

Felicidad

Füsun

Felipa

Fidela

Fina

Fieke

Fritzi

Finlay

Florry

Fang

Ferne

Farzana

Fauna

Foster

Fatimah

Fiorella

Fallyn

Floella

Fortuna

Ferna

Faiza

Fritzie

Farren

Floretta

Fiori

Florita

Fancie

Felysse

Fala

Fenella

Fernly

Flanna

Fila

Filipina

Fillys

Finette

Fernleigh

Floribeth

Fantine

Francziska

Filippine

Feleicia

Finn

Ford

Finnegan

Frank

Freddie

Fredric

Franklin

Fletcher

Fred

Fitz

Fenton

Felix

Fernão

Fabian

Faron

Fenix

Fedor

Fishel

Fulton

Farrin

Felipe

Fischer

Franco

Fidel

Florencio

Flavio

Filomeno

Fraser

Fox

Fortune

Fayiz

Fuller

Field

Free

Fachtna

Fergal

Floki

Fukashi

Fumihiro

Fabio

Fabrizio

Faustino

Fujio

Fumio

Fumito

Fuyu

Fen

Farrell

Fitzroy

Faruq

Felice

Finneas

Forrest

Fayaz

Farley

Fenn

Falken

Fallow

Falkner

Farnell

Flanagan

Finley

Fernando

Farid

Fuad

Francisco

Facundo

Frances

Fikri

Fawzi

Francis

Finnian

Festus

Frankie

Flynn

Frederick

Fingal

Fallon

Fitzgerald

Floyd

Fryer

Foster

Fiore

Fosco

Fonz

Ferdinand

Figaro

Falk

Franzel

Fadi

Fergus

Floro

Freyr

Ferdie

Foxen

Franche

Fran

Frido

Frye

Frewin

Related video: