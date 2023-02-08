Moms and dads looking for cute baby names that start with "F" have plenty of options to consider.
Maybe a classic boy name like Fred, or a more modern girl name like Fallon sounds appealing. Some parents are even opting for gender neutral names like Frankie for their new arrival.
While there have been no top baby names that start with "F" for boys or girls in the Social Security Administration's data over the last 100 years, that doesn't mean their popularity is waning.
According to the SSA, girl names Flora and Finley and boy names Finn and Ford have maintained their popularity amongst parents.
Celebrities with “F” names include: Farrah Fawcett, Florence Nightingale, Fergie, Frida Kahlo, Faith Hill, Fiona Apple, Florence Pugh, Francis Ford Coppola, Freddie Mercury, Frank Sinatra, Fred Rogers, Forest Whitaker, Fred Astaire, Frankie Muniz, Frankie Valli, French Montana and Frank Gifford.
Even celeb parents are joining in on the trend, welcoming babies with “F” names like: Faith (Nicole Kidman), Fern (Jessa Duggar), Finley (Lisa Marie Presley), Francesca (Jason Bateman), Felix (Hugh Grant), Finn (Tori Spelling), Flynn (Orlando Bloom), Forest (Holly Madison), Freddie (Christina Ricci) and Future (Ciara).
More baby naming inspiration!
200 Baby Names That Start With "F"
Whether “F” names are a longstanding family tradition, or an "F" name is what is needed to achieve the ideal name rhythm for your son or daughter, here are the top 200 baby names to consider:
- Faith
- Freya
- Florence
- Flora
- Faye
- Frances
- Fayola
- Felicity
- Femi
- Fiona
- Francesca
- Fiadh
- Fahima
- Farah
- Fidda
- Finola
- Finley
- Fleur
- Fia
- Fern
- Frankie
- Francisca
- Fallon
- Fay
- Frida
- Farrah
- Fatima
- Fawn
- Fernanda
- Fannie
- Filomena
- Freda
- Fen
- Fabiana
- Fumie
- Fuyuko
- Felicia
- Fiammetta
- Francene
- Frederica
- Fae
- Fujie
- Fuyumi
- Flory
- Flossie
- Feba
- Fantasia
- Fari
- Faika
- Flavia
- Felise
- Flo
- Fermina
- Fran
- Farran
- Fiorenza
- Faustina
- Florencia
- Felicidad
- Füsun
- Felipa
- Fidela
- Fina
- Fieke
- Fritzi
- Finlay
- Florry
- Fang
- Ferne
- Farzana
- Fauna
- Foster
- Fatimah
- Fiorella
- Fallyn
- Floella
- Fortuna
- Ferna
- Faiza
- Fritzie
- Farren
- Floretta
- Fiori
- Florita
- Fancie
- Felysse
- Fala
- Fenella
- Fernly
- Flanna
- Fila
- Filipina
- Fillys
- Finette
- Fernleigh
- Floribeth
- Fantine
- Francziska
- Filippine
- Feleicia
- Finn
- Ford
- Finnegan
- Frank
- Freddie
- Fredric
- Franklin
- Fletcher
- Fred
- Fitz
- Fenton
- Felix
- Fernão
- Fabian
- Faron
- Fenix
- Fedor
- Fishel
- Fulton
- Farrin
- Felipe
- Fischer
- Franco
- Fidel
- Florencio
- Flavio
- Filomeno
- Fraser
- Fox
- Fortune
- Fayiz
- Fuller
- Field
- Free
- Fachtna
- Fergal
- Floki
- Fukashi
- Fumihiro
- Fabio
- Fabrizio
- Faustino
- Fujio
- Fumio
- Fumito
- Fuyu
- Fen
- Farrell
- Fitzroy
- Faruq
- Felice
- Finneas
- Forrest
- Fayaz
- Farley
- Fenn
- Falken
- Fallow
- Falkner
- Farnell
- Flanagan
- Finley
- Fernando
- Farid
- Fuad
- Francisco
- Facundo
- Frances
- Fikri
- Fawzi
- Francis
- Finnian
- Festus
- Frankie
- Flynn
- Frederick
- Fingal
- Fallon
- Fitzgerald
- Floyd
- Fryer
- Foster
- Fiore
- Fosco
- Fonz
- Ferdinand
- Figaro
- Falk
- Franzel
- Fadi
- Fergus
- Floro
- Freyr
- Ferdie
- Foxen
- Franche
- Fran
- Frido
- Frye
- Frewin
