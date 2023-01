If a baby name that starts with “E” is at the top of your list for your incoming arrival, there are no shortage of classic and edgy names to choose from.

Parents-to-be might get excited about classic names like Elizabeth and Ethan, or edge toward something more modern like Emerson and Every.

Four names for boys and girls that start with "E" have ranked in the top five since 1922, according to the Social Security Administration. For girls, Emma and Emily have been in the top five, and for boys, Elijah and Ethan are top contenders.

Emma has been in the top five names for girls since 2002. Emily debuted in a top ranking in 1994 and held the number one spot from 1996 until 2007. In both 2020 and 2021, Elijah held the No. 4 spot for baby boys in the United States.

Famous personalities with “E” names include Emilio Estevez, Eminem, Elon Musk, Elvis Presley, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Murphy, Eamonn Walker, Ellen Degeneres, Queen Elizabeth II, Emma Watson, Eva Longoria, Eva Mendes, Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, Ellie Goulding and Emma Chamberlain.

Celebrities who have given their babies a name that starts with “E” include: Eduardo (Alec Baldwin), Edward (Tatyana Ali), Egypt (Alicia Keys), Elias (Michael Bublé), Elijah (Elton John), Emet (Lisa Loeb), Epik (Ray J), Exa (Elon Musk), Eric (Simon Cowell), Elizabeth (Tim Allen), Ella (George Clooney), Eloise (Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt), Ember (Audrey Roloff), Emilia (James Van Der Beek), Emme (Jennifer Lopez) and Esmeralda (Eva Mendes).

Top 200 Baby Names That Start With "E"

Whether choosing a baby name that starts with “E” is what fits with an already-determined middle name, or an "E" baby name is something you’ve always had your heart set on, here are 200 baby names that start with “E” for girls and boys to consider:

Emma

Emily

Eloise

Elizabeth

Ella

Eva

Emmerson

Etta

Enid

Erin

Erica

Emmalyn

Eleanora

Ericka

Elodie

Estrella

Ellie

Elisabeth

Elise

Elle

Elisa

Evie

Eleni

Elena

Eliza

Eve

Elsie

Eleora

Esmae

Essence

Emme

Emiyo

Emerson

Evelyn

Emmaline

Emi

Eleanor

Eden

Emery

Evalyn

Esther

Emelia

Elsa

Emory

Evelynn

Evaline

Elaine

Elaina

Esmerelda

Emiliana

Ellery

Etsu

Elisabetta

Elvira

Esmee

Elyza

Erda

Emilia

Evangelista

Emmaleigh

Edita

Evy

Eldora

Effie

Esperanza

Elina

Eulalia

Ester

Elisha

Eleora

Enya

Eugenie

Edwyna

Emmi

Eileen

Eliot

Eryn

Emmalee

Elliott

Emmylou

Evana

Etsuko

Era

Enola

Evelynne

Ermine

Ellen

Eveline

Emeli

Enrika

Emmeline

Every

Estelle

Everly

Eira

Esme

Eila

Ember

Ellis

Elin

Ethan

Eric

Eli

Easton

Edward

Ellis

Emmett

Emiliano

Elliott

Esteban

Emile

Ean

Evan

Everett

Eugene

Espen

Egypt

Eragon

Ebenezer

Edom

Ehud

Enrique

Eero

Emery

Edison

Everest

Enno

Elie

Eldad

Ephraim

Eashan

Elijah

Ezra

Edha

Ezekiel

Enda

Eldridge

Emmanuel

Enzo

Eddy

Eduardo

Ennis

Elia

Essex

Erik

Erle

Eppa

Ellwood

Eka

Elad

Elwin

Eash

Eabbe

Efran

Enoch

Evangelo

Errol

Euan

Essi

Evander

Elvis

Ely

Eastmund

Edu

Ellery

Elmo

Erec

Ernest

Ensley

Elroy

Eladio

Erasmo

Ercole

Euclid

Elais

Eldorado

Ernst

Elon

Exton

Edem

Elton

Ernesto

Eshan

Eros

Ervin

Efrain

Eadwyn

Earth

Earn

Eggbert

Esme

Eno

Erez

Erico

Emeril

Erwann

Edouard

Emile

Egon

Exra

