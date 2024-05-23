IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These baby names were the most popular of the 1920s

The baby boy and girl names that topped the charts 100 years ago. (And many have stood the test of time!)
By Genevieve Brown

Some baby names stand the test of time. Some baby names fall in and out of fashion, topping baby name charts and disappearing, only to appear again years later. 

Take the name James, the number three baby boy name of the 1920s. In 2022, James still held up as one of the most popular baby boy names, coming in at number four. William is another example of a baby boy name that has stood the test of time: It was the fourth most popular baby boy name in the 1920s and was number six in 2022. 

As for baby girl names, Elizabeth seems to be one baby girl name that has held strong through the decades; it was in the top 20 in both the 1920s and 2022. Evelyn is another baby girl name that’s remained popular — it was ranked number nine in 2022 and number 12 in the 1920s. 

According to the Social Security Administration, the most popular baby names of the 1920s were “taken from a universe that includes 11,372,808 male births and 12,402,235 female births.” Today.com has taken the top 25 baby boy and 25 baby girl names from that list. 

Top 25 baby boy names during the 1920s, according to the Social Security Administration 

  1. Robert
  2. John
  3. James
  4. William
  5. Charles
  6. George
  7. Joseph
  8. Richard
  9. Edward
  10. Donald
  11. Thomas
  12. Frank
  13. Harold
  14. Paul
  15. Raymond
  16. Walter
  17. Jack
  18. Henry
  19. Kenneth
  20. Arthur
  21. Albert
  22. David
  23. Harry
  24. Eugene
  25. Ralph

Top 25 baby girl names during the 1920s, according to the Social Security Administration 

  1. Mary
  2. Dorothy
  3. Helen
  4. Betty
  5. Margaret
  6. Ruth
  7. Virginia
  8. Doris
  9. Mildred
  10. Frances
  11. Elizabeth
  12. Evelyn
  13. Anna
  14. Marie
  15. Alice
  16. Jean
  17. Shirley
  18. Barbara
  19. Irene
  20. Marjorie
  21. Florence
  22. Lois
  23. Martha
  24. Rose
  25. Lillian

