Sorry in advance to the Princess of Wales, Bradley Cooper and Katherine Heigl.
By Kait Hanson

Parents-to-be expecting a baby in 2023 might be researching all the top baby names for their new arrival.

But new research from BabyCenter indicates what names are not going on the list.

The digital parenting resource examined the top 500 baby names registered by BabyCenter parents for babies born in 2021 and 2022. Top names for girls include Olivia, Emma and Charlotte; for baby boys, it's Liam, Noah and Oliver. BabyCenter also analyzed which names saw the steepest decline.

Baby names falling out of favor? Boy names that start with "K" — Khalid, Kameron, Kane, Kian, Kyle, and Kobe were among those that fell significantly.

Top drops for girls include the name Joy, which fell 112 spots from the previous year, and London, down 93 spots for girls, according to the website's data.

40 Baby Names On The Verge Of Extinction

Once reigning names like Kate, Bradley and Kyle have started to slip in popularity amongst parents.

Boy Names Dropping In Popularity

According to BabyCenter, 20 baby names for boys are "at risk of going extinct" this year:

  • Arjun
  • Walter
  • Royce
  • Khalid
  • Rory
  • Nehemiah
  • Kameron
  • Wade
  • Kane
  • Kian
  • Ahmed
  • Seth
  • Hugo
  • Kyle
  • Steven
  • Hassan
  • Bradley
  • Kobe
  • Syed
  • Ayaan

Girl Names Dropping In Popularity

BabyCenter says girl baby names at risk for extinction this year include:

  • Hayden
  • Ariyah
  • Mira
  • Kate
  • Katherine
  • Hana
  • Leia
  • Joy
  • Vanessa
  • Alayah
  • Paige
  • Annabelle
  • Adelyn
  • Kenzie
  • Kira
  • Mariam
  • Teagan
  • London
  • Aniyah
  • Makayla

