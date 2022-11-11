A baby was killed in a drive-by shooting while sitting in a stroller

Police are investigating after a baby was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Merced, California.

The incident occurred on Nov. 9 when a mother was walking down the street with her boyfriend and pushing her 9-month-old son in a stroller, according to the Merced Police Department’s Facebook page. A car drove by and opened fire, striking the child.

At approximately 12:36 p.m. police said they responded to a McDonald's regarding the shooting. The mother and her baby, identified as Darius King Grigsby, were inside the fast-food chain restaurant where they saw the infant suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Nine-month-old Darius King Grigsby was killed in a drive-by shooting on Nov. 9. Merced Police Department

Detectives arrived at the scene and took over the investigation. According to the Merced PD, detectives are still conducting a thorough canvass of the area for witnesses and video surveillance. The investigation remains ongoing, with no suspects identified at the time.

Merced Police asked if anyone has information regarding the incident to contact them.

On Merced PD’s Facebook post, many expressed their condolences and sent messages of support for the family.

"This world is so incredibly broken," one person responded. "My complete heartfelt condolences to the family. What a senseless tragedy."

"My heart just literally melted," another replied. "Why Why Why this could be any of our babies."