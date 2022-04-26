3-month-old baby kidnapped in California found alive

San José Police announced Tuesday that 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar has been found.

The California infant was reported missing Monday by his grandmother, who was unloading groceries outside her home when the kidnapping occurred.

"Baby Brandon has been located," San José officials shared in an initial message on Twitter. "One suspect in custody. Stay tuned for additional details."

In a follow-up tweet, San José Police confirmed the infant was found alive.

"Baby Brandon will be taken to a local hospital as a precaution but he has been located alive," officials wrote early Tuesday afternoon. "A million thank you’s to all who assisted. More to follow."

San José Police later shared in a new thread that two additional suspects were in custody, and thanked social media users, as well as law enforcement officials.

"Three suspects in custody, charges and additional information forthcoming," the tweet read.

Continuing in a second tweet, the police department wrote: "We have some of the finest detectives in the nation. Nobody went home yesterday. In less than 24 hours he was located, and three suspects are being held. Thank you FBI. We appreciate all the help."

Late Monday, police released surveillance footage showing the moment after baby Brandon was taken from the family’s apartment in northern California by a male the family does not recognize.

The grandmother told police she brought the baby inside, then stepped out to bring in the groceries. At that moment, police say, someone went into her apartment and left with the baby.

Police have not said whether the man in the video is the suspect in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.