Parents searching for baby girl names that start with "S" have a spectacular set of names to select from.

Sophia has been a fixture in the top five girl names since 2009, based on the Social Security Administration's yearly rankings.

Over the past 100 years, Susan has been the 7th most popular name for baby girls, according to the Social Security Administration. Sarah ranks at 9th place, and Sandra takes the 14th spot.

Many famous women have names starting with "S," such as actress Scarlett Johansson, singer and actress Selena Gomez, tennis player Serena Williams, singer Shakira, actress Sofia Loren, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, actress Sandra Bullock, child star Shirley Temple, singer Stevie Nicks and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Several notable parents have selected "S" names for their baby girls, including Sally (Audra McDonald), Sasha (Shakira), Sienna (Princess Beatrice), Stella (Matt Damon), Stormi (Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott), Summer (Christina Aguilera), Suri (Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes), and Sunday (Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban).

100 Baby Girl Names That Start With "S"

Below are several special options for parents seeking an "S" name, whether they're fond of something traditional, like Sarah, or more unique, like Sevyn.