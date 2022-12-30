Ashley Tisdale shares new pics of 1-year-old daughter: 'I love you so'

Ashley Tisdale's daughter, Jupiter, is growing up!

On Friday, Dec. 30, Tisdale shared three photos of her daughter sitting by the couch and smiling while wearing an all-white outfit.

"Jupiter French I love you so ❤️," Tisdale captioned the adorable pics on Instagram.

In the comments section, Tisdale's husband and the father of her daughter, Christopher French, wrote, "Our magical princess 💘."

And Christina Perri shared five heart-eyed emojis.

Tisdale welcomed her daughter with French in March 2021. She announced Jupiter's birth when she shared a sweet black-and-white photo of herself holding her baby's hand.

“Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21,” Tisdale shared on Instagram at the time.

The "High School Musical" alum noted that she was amazed at what her body could do. Shortly after Jupiter was born, she shared a photo of herself laying in bed and wrote, "I don’t think I’ve ever felt more exhausted. But it is SO worth it."

"I can’t believe what my body was capable of until now, it’s amazing and I’m so grateful it brought this beautiful gift into our life," Tisdale continued. "So now I will be gentle with my self and heal and I have a pretty amazing partner taking care of both the baby and me @cmfrench."

While speaking to TODAY Parents in May 2021, she noted how difficult it was for her to start breastfeeding.

“The hardest thing for me was breastfeeding,” Tisdale said. “Because from the very beginning, she didn’t latch. Then I was trying to use a nipple shield and she was getting really frustrated. And then I was frustrated because she was frustrated. So I felt like I didn’t really have that experience that a lot of people have with breastfeeding. Emotionally, it was hard.”

Although it took her some time to get used to it, Tisdale said that she's finally found her rhythm as a parent.

“In the very beginning, you’re just kind of trying to find who you are in this new role,” she said. “I definitely went through, ‘Who am I now? I’m a mom! This is so weird and different.’”