Ashley Graham welcomes twin boys with husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham is a mom —times three!

The Sports Illustrated model, 34, welcomed twin boys on Friday, Jan. 7, she announced on Instagram.

"They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy," she said. "I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all."

On January 1, Graham celebrated making it to full term in her pregnancy.

“made it full term today (40 weeks!),” Graham captioned a trio of photos showcasing her baby bump. “due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday.”

Graham and husband Justin Ervin, are also parents to son, Isaac Menelik Giovanni, who turns 2 on January 18. The couple shared the news they were expecting again last summer.

“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” Graham wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

Just two months later, the model announced she was expecting twins in an exciting Instagram video.

“Is that twins?” Graham gasps at an ultrasound appointment, to which the technician replies, “yeah.”

A moment later, Graham announces that she sees a penis on the screen. She asks if the second baby is a girl, and the technician tells her it's a second boy, at which point Graham sits bolt upright on the exam table.

“You’re joking me!” a stunned Ervin murmurs. “You’re kidding me.”

Graham is howling with laughter.

“We’re gonna have three boys!” she exclaimed.

Graham has candidly documented her pregnancy on social media. In early December, she shared a nude photo of her growing bump while she covered her chest with one arm.

"Justin says my stretch marks look like the tree of life," she captioned the photo.

Related: