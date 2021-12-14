Here are the top 25 Christmas baby names of 2021

Christmas baby names, from the old-school Holly to the freshly-coined Holiday, are the most popular birthday-related names of the year.

But which Christmas names are parents really considering for their children in 2021?

To find out, we pored over our search statistics from Black Friday until now. The results: a new roster of top Christmas names that reflect larger trends in baby naming.

Here are the top 25 Christmas baby names attracting the most attention this year, in order of popularity:

1. Theodore — This stodgy grandpa name turned cool classic boys’ name means “gift of god”

2. Clara — The name of the little girl in The Nutcracker takes the Number 2 spot.

3. Ivy — Beyonce and Jay-Z, who named their daughter Blue Ivy, may have something to do with Ivy becoming one of the top Christmas baby names.

4. Felix — Felix means happy or joy, perfect for a Christmas boy.

5. Josephine — Joseph, the name of Mary’s carpenter husband and Jesus’s stepfather, is a classic name for boys’, but the feminine form Josephine is more popular with Christmas namers.

6. Lucy — Names meaning light relate to the holiday season, and Lucy along with Lucia, Lucas, and Lucian all rank highly. In Sweden they celebrate St. Lucy‘s — or Santa Lucia — Day as an important element of the holiday festivities.

7. Clementine — Oranges are a traditional Christmas stocking gift, and Clementines are a fine substitute.

8. Evangeline — Angel-related names rank highly during the holidays. Other popular choices include Seraphina and Gabriel.

9. Esther — Esther means star, an enduring symbol of Christmas.

10. Scarlett — Scarlett is the classic Christmas color.

11. Eva — Christmas Eva? That’s the most popular form of the name right now.

12. Juniper — Trendy winter berry name that’s gender neutral.

13. Jasper — Jasper is the English form of Gaspar, the name of one of the Three Wise Men.

14. Nova — Nova may mean new, but it’s also the sudden appearance of a bright new star. Several other star-related names rank among the most popular at this time of year, including Astra and Estelle.

15. Noelle — French for Christmas, Noelle is one of the classic Christmas names hanging in there for babies born at this time of year.

16. Natalia — Natalia means “birthday of the Lord” and is a more popular Christmas name on Nameberry than Natalie.

17. Nico — Old Saint Nico is the 2021 spin on Nicholas.

18. Lumi — Finnish for snow, this unique name is gaining visibility.

19. Raphael — Raphael is a venerated archangel in both the Christian and Islamic traditions.

20. Alba — The Spanish Alba means white, as in White Christmas.

21. Belle — Christmas belles are ringing.

22. Mary — Surprised to see old-school Mary on the popular list? We are!

23. Neve — Spanish and Portuguese word for snow.

24. Cole — Christmas‘s ultimate bad boy.

25. Jovie — The name of the adorable elf played by Zooey Deschanel in Elf is a new Christmas favorite.