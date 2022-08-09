Andy Cohen's daughter Lucy is growing up fast.

On Monday, the proud pop shared a photo to his Instagram stories of him holding his little girl with a very exciting announcement.

"First bow!!" Cohen, 54, wrote alongside an arrow pointing to a tiny teal bow in Lucy's hair. The Bravo TV host donned a "John Mayer's Summer Camp For Gifted Children" tee in the casual snap.

Late last month, Cohen celebrated three months with his little girl by posting an adorable snap of Lucy wearing lemon-printed pajamas.

“Three months!” Cohen captioned his post.

There has been no shortage of Lucy photos since the father of two announced the little girl's arrival in April with a selfie.

“HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!” he wrote. “She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!”

The "Watch What Happens Live" host is also dad to Benjamin, who was born in 2019. Both of Cohen's children were born with the help of a surrogate.

After bringing little Lucy home from the hospital earlier this year, Cohen asked Ben if it was fun to have his little sister at home.

"Yes I love her," Ben replied.