Anderson Cooper shares first photo of adorable baby boy

Proud father of two Anderson Cooper has shared a picture of his family's newest addition for the very first time.

After announcing on-air Thursday night that Cooper and parenting partner Benjamin Maisani have welcomed their second child to the world, baby boy Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, Cooper posted a picture of Sebastian on his Instagram — the first photo of the CNN anchor's second child.

"Cuddling with Sebastian the day after he was born," the caption reads, accompanied by a sweet photo of the beaming father holding and looking down at his infant son who, yes, even appears to be smiling.

Sebastian, who was born via surrogate and weighed 6.8 pounds at the time of his birth, joins the Maisani-Cooper clan along with his 22-month-old brother, Wyatt.

“He is healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups are to me adorable,” Cooper told CNN viewers on Thursday during the live on-air announcement. “He mostly just sleeps and eats, and he certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

Cooper also shared that, like his big brother, Sebastian will be raised by both Cooper and Maisani, who split in March 2018 after nine years of dating.

“It’s probably an unusual setup, but I knew he would be a great dad, and he is,” Cooper, 54, told People in September, 2021, opening up on what it is like to co-parent with his ex-partner. “We’re exes, but we’re family to each other, and we love each other as family and as co-parents."

On Thursday, Cooper revealed that Wyatt calls him "Daddy," while Maisani goes by "Papa." He also shared that big brother Wyatt got in on all the baby preparation fun.

“Wyatt helped us put together Sebastian’s crib and calls his little brother by his middle name, Luke,” Cooper added. “Sebastian is a mouthful for a 22-month-old.”

Also like his big brother, Sebastian was conceived via a surrogate, and Cooper made it a point to thank her as well as her family for helping him expand his family.

“The sacrifices she and her family — her entire family — made and the love that they gave Sebastian this past year has been extraordinary,” Cooper said. “We’ll never forget the kindness.”

Cooper ended his show on Thursday by announcing that he will be taking a week off to spend time with his family and, if Instagram is any indication, clocking in a lot of Sebastian cuddling sessions.