Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are expecting their seventh child

There is another Baldwin on the way!

On Tuesday, Hilaria Baldwin, 38, announced she was expecting her seventh child with husband, actor Alec Baldwin, 63.

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," she captioned a short video, which features the couple telling their children the news.

The video, set to a remix of "I Love You Baby" shows the family — all smiles — and hugging each other on the floor.

The mom of six noted she thought her family was complete, but the couple are "beyond happy with this surprise."

"I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times."

Hilaria, who has taken a hiatus from social media amidst the ongoing investigation into the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after a prop gun was fired by Baldwin on the set of the movie “Rust” in 2021, acknowledged that she missed her Instagram audience.

"I’ve missed you during my break from social media … I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call 'life.' Our love to you and your loved ones," she wrote.

Alec and Hilaria are parents to six children: Carmen Gabriela, 8; Rafael, 6; Leonardo, 5; Romeo, 3; Edu, 1 and Lucia, 1, who was welcomed with the help of a surrogate.

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin and their six children attend "The Boss Baby: Family Business" premiere on June 22, 2021. ANGELA WEISS / Getty Images

Baldwin also has a daughter, Ireland, 26, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

It's not the first time the couple has announced a surprise baby on social media.

Just months after welcoming their fifth child Eduardo Pau, known as “Edu,” the yoga instructor announced the arrival of a sixth baby on Instagram with a photo showing the proud mom cuddling an extra child and the cryptic caption “7" with a red heart emoji.

Before Edu, Hilaria experienced two miscarriages in seven months.

