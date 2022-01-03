Newborn baby found abandoned in cardboard box in Alaska

A newborn baby was found abandoned in a cardboard box in Fairbanks, Alaska, on New Year’s Eve, TODAY Parents has confirmed.

A note with the baby said the parent could not care for the child.

“The child was discovered in subzero temperatures at around 2 p.m.,” Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers, told TODAY. “We have Safe Haven laws here, which means you can drop off a child at a fire station or a church — no questions asked — but they were left at an intersection.”

According to McDaniel, no arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

The baby was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital on Dec. 31. According to a hospital spokesperson, the baby "is stable and healthy.”

Fairbanks resident Roxy Lane posted a video saying that she found the child in the box with a note. The clip has since been taken down, but was screen-grabbed by The New York Post and several other outlets.

“Please help me!!!” the handwritten letter began. “I was born today on December 31, 2021 (at) 6 a.m. I was born 12 weeks premature. My mom was 28 weeks when she had me. My parents and grandparents don’t have food or money to raise me. They NEVER wanted to do this to me.

“My mom is so sad to do this,” the note continued. “Please take me and find me a LOVING FAMILY. My parents are begging whoever finds me. My name is Teshawn.”

In her video, Lane reportedly urged people to not rush to judgment.

“Clearly someone in our community felt so lost and hopeless that they probably made the hardest choice of their lives to leave that innocent life on the side of the road with nothing but some blankets and a name. But she named him,” Lane said. “There’s some love there, even if she made a terrible decision.”

Anyone information about the child can contact the Alaska State Police in Fairbanks by calling 907-451-5100 or by submitting an anonymous tip through the AKTips smartphone app.

