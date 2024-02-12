Al Roker spends the day with growing granddaughter Sky: ‘As good as it gets’

Baby Sky is getting so big!

The granddaughter of TODAY co-host Al Roker shared a new Instagram photos of the 7-month-old wearing a colorful onesie and a taco-print bib.

"Yesterday was just about as good as it gets," Al wrote in the photo caption.

Sky Clara Laga was born on July 3, 2023 to Al's daughter Courtney Roker Laga and her husband, Wes. Following her birth, Al said his family “couldn’t be happier.”

Happy is an understatement for this first-time grandpa.

"Guess who’s 7 months old?" Al captioned a photo slideshow starring Sky on Feb. 3. "That went by fast."

Al and Sky love hugging, taking selfies and marking milestones such as meeting TODAY co-host Hoda Kotb (aka "Auntie Hoda") while matching in jean jackets and celebrating Christmas.

Recently, Al delighted in Sky's first solid meal — despite her lukewarm review.

"I try not be that grandparent who thinks everything his grandbaby does is sooo cute, but Sky tasting her first semi-solid food (mashed banana) was the best thing yesterday," Al captioned a video of the baby's first real meal. "Sky: Wait! What? I like it? No?"

And ... naps. So many naps.

Al joined the "Pop Pop" club with enthusiasm, unable to curb his pride one week after Sky was born. While on air, he clarified that Sky’s name had “nothing to do with the fact that I’m a weatherperson.”

"It is magical, it really is," Al told his TODAY co-hosts on July 10. "Everybody tells you that it's going to be this thing and you don't know — it's like when they tell you about having your first child."

He continued, "And then to hold this little girl, knowing that 30 — almost 35 years ago — I held her mom and here she is, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, 19 inches long and she's just perfect."

Al beamed about Sky.

"I'm telling you, she's a great sleeper — sleeps for four hours, wakes up, goes to the bathroom, sleeps another four — we're on the same schedule!"