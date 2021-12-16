The 200 most popular baby names of 2021

The most popular baby names of 2021 feature a new girl name at the top of the list, and no one is more surprised than the name counters themselves.

Eloise came from behind to beat out three goddess names, Aurelia, Luna, and Maeve, that competed for the top spot all year. Meanwhile, Eloise steadily amassed enough page views to become the new Number 1 girls’ name of 2021.

There’s a new top boy name for 2021 too, but that’s less of a surprise. Arlo has dominated the list of popular boy names all year, taking over from Milo, the top boys’ name of 2020.

Eloise, a French name meaning healthy or wide, is best-known as the name of the mischievous little girl who lives at the Plaza Hotel in the eponymous children’s book. Arlo is a multicultural name whose best definition is “between two hills.”

Rose, Esme and Imogen are new to the girls’ Top 10 in 2021, replacing Luna, Isla, and national favorite Olivia.

Boy names new to the Top 10 are Kai, Rowan, Finn and Soren, replacing Asher, Leo, Oliver, and Jasper.

Nameberry’s popular names list gauges which names attracted the most attention from the site’s visitors over the year. Rather than a measure of how many babies received each name, it’s a predictor of which names parents are most likely to choose in the future.

Think of it as a look inside the collective baby name brain. Which names are people most fascinated by, interested in, attracted to? Those names don’t show up on last year’s statistics, they become the popular names of the future.

Nameberry’s popularity list is most useful for parents who want to make sure their secret favorite name does not turn out to be everybody’s secret favorite name. Parents might be justified in thinking that a name like Imogen, not even on the national Top 1000, is rare. But when it shows up on Nameberry’s Top 10, that’s advance notice that it might be the Jennifer of tomorrow.

Top 100 Baby Names 2021

Looking at the entire list of most popular baby names for 2021, there are 15 new girl names and 19 new boy names among the Top 100.

Girl names new to the Top 100 in 2021 are Ottilie, Juniper, Cecilia, Willow, Ruby, Kaia, Esther, Saoirse, Alexandra, Sage, Lila, Millie, Margot, Avery, and Flora. Ottilie is the highest-ranking new entrant to the popular names list at Number 25, inspired by influencer Zoe Sugg’s daughter Ottilie Rue.

Boy names new (or returning) to Top 100 in 2021 are August, Danger, Noah, Elliot, Kieran, Nico, River, Remy, Cosmo, Ellis, Ari, Rory, Knox, Simon, Aurelius, Beau, Dylan, Kit, and Jonah. August is the highest-ranking new entry among boy names at Number 11, inspired by Princess Eugenie’s son August Philip Hawke along with Mandy Moore’s August Harrison, both born in February.

Names that begin with El- are among the biggest winners and losers in Nameberry’s name popularity contest. Along with Eloise, other El- names winning favor with the site’s visitors are Elias and Elio for boys, Elodie for girls. El- names losing ground are Elena, Ellie, Eli, and Elijah, which all dropped 25 or more places, while Ella, Elise, and Eliana fell off the Top 100 completely.

Other big winners among boy names are Orion, Luca, Caspian, and Rhys. Girl names Daphne, Sienna, Wren, Stella, and Imogen all vaulted up the list.

How does the Nameberry list of popular names compare with the official US Top 100? Sixty percent of Nameberry’s top baby names 2021 do not appear on the Social Security Popular Names list for 2020, the most recent year counted.

Historically, Nameberry’s top names are ahead of the curve, showing up on the national Top 100 four or five years later. Those names you’re destined to hear a lot more of are Ottilie, Seraphina, Imogen, Flora, Persephone, Florence, Saoirse, and Elodie.

For boys, names destined for future popularity include Danger, Lucifer, Cosmo, Aurelius, Kit, Lucius, Elio, Cassian, Ambrose, and Magnus.

Here are the full lists of top baby names of 2021.

Top 100 Girl Names 2021

1. Eloise

2. Aurelia

3. Ava

4. Rose

5. Maeve

6. Esme

7. Eleanor

8. Imogen

9. Aurora

10. Ophelia

11. Freya

12. Luna

13. Alice

14. Iris

15. Ivy

16. Isla

17. Olivia

18. Hazel

19. Astrid

20. Amelia

21. Genevieve

22. Charlotte

23. Aria

24. Elodie

25. Violet

26. Sienna

27. Cora

28. Nora

29. Ottilie

30. Daphne

31. Evelyn

32. Clara

33. Ada

34. Maya

35. Beatrice

36. Amara

37. Adelaide

38. Arabella

39. Phoebe

40. Penelope

41. Stella

42. Wren

43. Josephine

44. Mia

45. Grace

46. Lyra

47. Cordelia

48. Lilith

49. Maisie

50. Anastasia

51. Evangeline

52. Mae

53. Lucy

54. Clementine

55. Mabel

56. Quinn

57. Nova

58. Florence

59. Adeline

60. Juniper

61. Chloe

62. Athena

63. Cecilia

64. Audrey

65. Seraphina

66. Willow

67. Thea

68. Claire

69. Matilda

70. Poppy

71. Eliza

72. Elsie

73. Elizabeth

74. Delilah

75. Elena

76. Anna

77. Persephone

78. Zara

79. Celeste

80. Lily

81. Ruby

82. Eva

83. Kaia

84. Esther

85. Willa

86. Jane

87. Saoirse

88. Alexandra

89. Sage

90. Daisy

91. Lila

92. Millie

93. Ayla

94. Julia

95. Margot

96. Lydia

97. Avery

98. Ellie

99. Flora

100. Evie

Top 100 Boy Names 2021

1. Arlo

2. Kai

3. Atticus

4. Silas

5. Theodore

6. Rowan

7. Finn

8. Milo

9. Felix

10. Soren

11. August

12. Ezra

13. Jude

14. Asher

15. Leo

16. Cassius

17. Oscar

18. Hugo

19. Jasper

20. Atlas

21. Theo

22. Henry

23. Oliver

24. Caleb

25. Caspian

26. Arthur

27. James

28. Danger

29. Sebastian

30. Luca

31. Orion

32. Owen

33. Emmett

34. Jack

35. Levi

36. Otto

37. Ethan

38. Miles

39. Enzo

40. Noah

41. Tobias

42. Elliot

43. Lucas

44. Xavier

45. Elias

46. Thomas

47. Otis

48. Kieran

49. Phoenix

50. Elio

51. Nico

52. Rhys

53. Josiah

54. Cyrus

55. Zachary

56. River

57. Nathaniel

58. Ronan

59. Max

60. Mateo

61. Everett

62. Wyatt

63. Archer

64. Remy

65. Cosmo

66. Ellis

67. Callum

68. Bodhi

69. Liam

70. Magnus

71. Elijah

72. Ari

73. Jacob

74. Louis

75. William

76. Lucian

77. Rory

78. Jayden

79. Knox

80. Ambrose

81. Gideon

82. Eli

83. Julian

84. Roman

85. Simon

86. Sawyer

87. Cassian

88. Ezekiel

89. Aurelius

90. Alexander

91. Micah

92. Lucifer

93. Isaac

94. Beau

95. Lucius

96. Lachlan

97. Dylan

98. Archie

99. Kit

100. Jonah