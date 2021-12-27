It was a very merry Christmas for these Santa babies!

Bindi Irwin celebrated daughter Grace Warrior's first Christmas with a sweet snap captured by brother, Robert. “Celebrating 9 months with this cutie on Christmas Day,” Irwin, 23, captioned a photo of a smiling Grace seated in front of the Christmas tree wearing a festive "My First Christmas" dress.

NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker had a holly jolly Christmas alongside husband John Hughes and daughter Margot. The couple welcomed their daughter with the help of a surrogate in June.

"Merry Christmas! Wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday!" Welker captioned a carousel of festive family photos with a smiley Margot wearing plaid footie pajamas.

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins celebrated the first Christmas with youngest daughter Lillie Carolina Akins, whom they welcomed on Nov. 15. Rhett and Akins are also parents to Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 1. The proud mom posted a carousel of photos featuring all four of her daughters under a colorfully lit Christmas tree.

"Merry Christmas, ya'll" she captioned the photos, along with a string of festive emojis.

TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of her first Christmas as a mom of three. Dylan and husband Brian Fichera welcomed little Rusty, who was born on Sept. 29, six weeks ahead of his due date. Their youngest son joined siblings Calvin, 5, and Oliver, 23 months.

Kelly Rowland and her family have made Christmas a formal affair!

"MERRY CHRISTMAS From: Da’ Spoons," Rowland captioned the family's seasonal greeting on Instagram. "Wishing joy, love, and prosperity to you and all of your loved ones!"

The Destiny's Child singer, who gave birth to son Noah in January via Zoom so the whole family could be there, also shared a sweet video of her singing Christmas carols with her 11-month-old. Rowland and husband Tim Weatherspoon are also parents to Titan, 7.

New dads Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin celebrated their first Christmas holiday with twins, Violet and Alexander, who were born Oct. 13. "Merry Christmas ya filthy animals!" the former boy band star captioned a snap of the twins snoozing together in matching striped hats.

"This Is Us" star Mandy Moore and husband husband Taylor Goldsmith celebrated their first Christmas with their baby boy Gus, who arrived in February. "Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Goldsmiths," the new mom captioned a photo of the family of three.

Ashley Tisdale's daughter Jupiter got in the spirit with a new dress and matching sneakers. "I. Can't," the "High Schools Musical" star captioned the photo, which shows her infant daughter beaming in front of a decorated tree. "Jupiter's Christmas fit." Tisdale welcomed baby Jupiter, nicknamed Juju, with her husband, musician Christopher French, in March.

Van Der Beek, party of 8! "Dawson's Creek" star James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly welcomed a son, Jeremiah “Remi” Van Der Beek, in November. This isn't the couple's first go-around with babies at Christmas. They are also parents of Olivia, 11, Joshua, 9, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 3.

United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten celebrated their first Christmas as fathers to newborn twins. The couple married in 2018 and announced in August they had become parents to Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg. Buttigieg became the first openly gay Cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate earlier this year.

Actor Jessica Szohr welcomed daughter Bowie Ella with husband Brad Richardson in January and the "Gossip Girl" star didn't miss the chance to make sure little Bowie was on Santa's nice list.

"Dear Santa, We’ve been good… we promise. Love, Bowie & Lexi," Szohr captioned a sweet photo of Richardson and their daughter in matching black track suits on Instagram.

Meghan Trainor is ... all about those photos! The first-time mom celebrated son Riley's first Christmas with a collection of photos featuring the tot in festive clothing, including a Santa suit. "MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE! ❤️🎁," Trainor captioned the Instagram post alongside heart and present emojis.

Nick Carter and wife Laura Kitt welcomed their third child, Pearl, this spring and the Backstreet Boys singer embraced his role as a dad of three this season. The newest Carter, who was born on April 21, joined brother, Odin, 5, and sister, Saoirse, 2.

"All I can say is that I love you my little family," Carter captioned a photo of the family in matching red Christmas pajamas in front of a tree. "And I thank God for the love that I get in return."

