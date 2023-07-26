100 girl names that start with 'M'

Parents seeking baby girl names that starts with “M” might choose a classic, like Madeline or Miriam, or go for something more modern, like Mimi.
According to the Social Security Administration, top names that begin with “M” for girls since 1922 have included Margaret, Mary, Melissa, Michelle and Madison.
Famous female personalities with “M” monikers include: Marilyn Monroe, Marie Curie, Maya Angelou, Meryl Streep, Mila Kunis, Megan Thee Stallion, Maggie Q, Marisa Tomei, Melissa McCarthy, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Michelle Yeoh and Margot Robbie.
Celebrities who have given their daughters a name that starts with the letter “M” include: Maddie (Jamie Lynn Spears), Madeline (Jay DeMarcus), Mae (Hilary Duff), Malti (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), Madilyn (Ne-Yo), Marion (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Marli (Chance the Rapper).
Top 100 Baby Girl Names That Start With "M"
Choosing a name that is a perfect fit for your daughter is an important decision and not one that parents take lightly.
Whether having a name that starts with “M” is a longstanding family tradition, or just a choice you’ve landed on for your new arrival, here are 100 baby girl names that start with “M” to consider:
- Marlowe
- Maven
- Mia
- Maxine
- Maya
- Meilani
- Meredith
- Molly
- Misty
- Marissa
- Mieko
- Merida
- Minnie
- Myla
- Melanie
- Mirabella
- Millie
- Maeve
- Matilda
- Mae
- Madeline
- Mira
- Moxie
- Mabel
- Magdalena
- Margot
- Madelyn
- Mariah
- Marcella
- Maisie
- Melody
- Miriam
- Marigold
- Mercy
- Magnolia
- Mei
- Montana
- Meryl
- Madeleine
- Megan
- Maia
- Marina
- Mercedes
- Mary
- Mariana
- Madison
- Mara
- Mercury
- Mickey
- Michelle
- McKinley
- Makayla
- Marnie
- Mavis
- Marguerite
- Mika
- Maggie
- Maude
- Marie
- Maryam
- Moira
- Maria
- May
- Morwenna
- Meadow
- Melissa
- Marjorie
- Marisol
- Maura
- Masha
- Milena
- Mireille
- Mio
- Martina
- Monica
- Mimi
- Morgan
- Myra
- Margaux
- Muriel
- Mona
- Mallory
- Macy
- Michaela
- Marianne
- Miki
- Melinda
- Malia
- Max
- Mayuri
- Mariposa
- Meg
- McKenna
- Marlene
- Maddie
- Missy
- Monique