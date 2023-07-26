100 girl names that start with 'M'

Parents seeking baby girl names that starts with “M” might choose a classic, like Madeline or Miriam, or go for something more modern, like Mimi.

According to the Social Security Administration, top names that begin with “M” for girls since 1922 have included Margaret, Mary, Melissa, Michelle and Madison.

Famous female personalities with “M” monikers include: Marilyn Monroe, Marie Curie, Maya Angelou, Meryl Streep, Mila Kunis, Megan Thee Stallion, Maggie Q, Marisa Tomei, Melissa McCarthy, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Michelle Yeoh and Margot Robbie.

Celebrities who have given their daughters a name that starts with the letter “M” include: Maddie (Jamie Lynn Spears), Madeline (Jay DeMarcus), Mae (Hilary Duff), Malti (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), Madilyn (Ne-Yo), Marion (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Marli (Chance the Rapper).

Top 100 Baby Girl Names That Start With "M"

Choosing a name that is a perfect fit for your daughter is an important decision and not one that parents take lightly.

Whether having a name that starts with “M” is a longstanding family tradition, or just a choice you’ve landed on for your new arrival, here are 100 baby girl names that start with “M” to consider:

Marlowe

Maven

Mia

Maxine

Maya

Meilani

Meredith

Molly

Misty

Marissa

Mieko

Merida

Minnie

Myla

Melanie

Mirabella

Millie

Maeve

Matilda

Mae

Madeline

Mira

Moxie

Mabel

Magdalena

Margot

Madelyn

Mariah

Marcella

Maisie

Melody

Miriam

Marigold

Mercy

Magnolia

Mei

Montana

Meryl

Madeleine

Megan

Maia

Marina

Mercedes

Mary

Mariana

Madison

Mara

Mercury

Mickey

Michelle

McKinley

Makayla

Marnie

Mavis

Marguerite

Mika

Maggie

Maude

Marie

Maryam

Moira

Maria

May

Morwenna

Meadow

Melissa

Marjorie

Marisol

Maura

Masha

Milena

Mireille

Mio

Martina

Monica

Mimi

Morgan

Myra

Margaux

Muriel

Mona

Mallory

Macy

Michaela

Marianne

Miki

Melinda

Malia

Max

Mayuri

Mariposa

Meg

McKenna

Marlene

Maddie

Missy

Monique