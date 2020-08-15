Ayesha Curry on Black Lives Matter and how she's teaching her kids about it

In a recent interview with Shape magazine, Ayesha Curry explained how she’s handling the pandemic and talking to her kids about the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I go through so many emotions. Sometimes I want to cry. Some­times, seeing people from all walks of life stand up for justice and fight for what’s right, makes me feel like, Wow, people are inherently good, and the universe is giving us an opportunity to weed out the bad,” she told the outlet, adding that it feels like an opportunity.

“I think about my par­ents experiencing this, and their parents experiencing this, and I’m like, I don’t want my children to have to experience this. There’s this intense and innate need to make sure we see it through, so this doesn’t continue,” she said. “With Black Lives Mat­ter, our oldest is asking questions, and we don’t tiptoe around the answers.”

“That is allowing us to raise really strong, independent, mindful children.”

NBA player Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry arrive at the 2017 ESPYS on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. Joe Scarnici / WireImage

Curry and her husband of nine years, NBA standout Steph Curry, have brought their children to some of the protests that happened across the country earlier this year.

In June, she shared several posts with pictures at protests and encouraged people to “show up.”

“The kids are watching, listening and learning. What will you have them retain? Let’s get it right for them so they don’t have to for their children,” she said in one caption.

“We have the power to shift and change things. I promise you in this moment, right now... this is the victory and the celebration you want to be telling your children and your children’s children about,” she wrote in another post.

The mom, cookbook author and entrepreneur said to Shape that she’s also trying to teach her kids the importance of hard work.

She explained that her mother was a hairstylist who worked hard — something she always respected.

“Watching her hustle, I think it’s embedded in me,” she said. “(People ask,) ‘Why do you work so much? You don’t need to.’ But I’m like, ‘No, I do need to, because it makes me feel good.’ I thrive off having an idea and seeing it through to the creation.”