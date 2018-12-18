Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Some of the universe’s biggest stars welcomed little stars in 2018. We’re not talking about astronomy, of course; rather, we’re referring to celebrities who had kids this year.

So, prepare to say "awww" while we hop in our time machine and look back at all the bundles of joy the famous folks had while making the world a bigger (and cuter) place.

Kate Hudson

The “Almost Famous” star signed on for mom duty for the third time on Oct. 2 when she gave birth to a daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. She shared a picture of the newborn a few days later. It was her first child with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

The actress also has a 7-year-old son with musician Matt Bellamy and a 14-year-old son with Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The supermodel and her EGOT-winning husband John Legend became the proud parents of a bouncing baby boy named Miles on May 16. The couple also has a 2-year-old daughter, Luna.

A Royal Flush

Perhaps no 2018 birth was greeted with more hullabaloo than when Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, became the parents for the third time. On April 23 they had a son they named Louis Arthur Charles, joining George, 5, and Charlotte, 3. And pretty soon, Louis and his siblings will have a cousin to play with.

Of course, they already have a cousin to play with on the non-royal side of the family because just about five months after the duchess gave birth, her sister, Pippa Middleton, did, too. On Oct. 15, she and husband James Matthews had their first child, a son named Arthur.

Those weren’t the only royally connected babies to make their debuts this year. On June 18, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, gave birth to Lena Elizabeth Tindall, her second child with husband Mike Tindall. They also have a 4-year-old daughter, Mia.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

He stars on “The Voice” and leads the mega-popular band Maroon 5, but, somehow, Adam Levine will also have to find time to change diapers after he and his supermodel wife Prinsloo became parents to a second daughter, named Geo, on February 15. She joins big sister, Dusty Rose, 2.

Chip and Joanna Gaines

The Magnolia emperors, who were already parents to four kids, announced on June 23 that their empire increased by one, with the addition of a son named Crew. And guess what? They haven’t ruled out having a sixth!

John Stamos

Have mercy! Stamos isn’t quite at a full house just yet, but he and wife Caitlin McHugh are inching closer after she delivered a boy they named Billy on April 16. It’s the first child for Stamos, whose later struggles with a baby carrier showed he was still getting used to this whole parenting thing.

Eddie Murphy

As new as Stamos is to the dad thing, that's how old it is to Murphy. The funnyman became a dad for the 10th time on Nov. 30 when fiancée Paige Butcher had a boy, Max, who joins big sister Izzy, 2. Murphy has eight other kids (you can see most of them in the above photo), ranging in age from 11 to 29, with four other women.

“Bachelor” Baby Boom

Babies were as rampant as roses in the "Bachelor" universe this year.

One of the most successful couples in “Bachelor” history, Sean and Catherine Lowe were blessed with a second son on May 18 named Isaiah, who has an older brother, Samuel, 2.

Former “Bachelorette” star Ali Fedotowsky-Manno added to her brood with her second child, a son with husband Kevin Manno on May 24. She captured the moment in a picture courtesy of photographer Ashley Burns. Riley joins 2-year-old big sister Molly.

Fellow former “Bachelorette” Jillian Harris and her fiancé, Justin Palsutto, had a baby named Annie in September. The couple also has a 2-year-old son, Leo.

Former "Bachelorette" hopeful and "Bachelor" star Bob Guiney also joined the ranks of parents when his wife, Jessica Canyon, gave birth to their first child, son Grayson, on Dec. 3.

Tia Mowry

From “Sister, Sister” to mama mama. The actress had her second child, a girl, with husband Cory Hardict on May 5. They also have a son, Cree, 7.

Jordin Sparks

On May 2, the “American Idol” champ and her hubby, Dana Isaiah, had their first child, a son named Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

On Jan. 16, the former “Sopranos” star, who has been very forthright about dealing with multiple sclerosis, announced she delivered Jack Adam Dykstra, her second son with husband Cutter Dykstra.

Hillary Scott

Lady Antebellum singer Scott and hubby Chris Tyrrell got a double bundle of joy when they welcomed twin girls, Betsy and Emory, on January 29, whom they shared a photo of a few days after their arrival. They also have a 5-year-old daughter, Eisele.

Jana Kramer

Scott isn't the only country crooner on new mom duty in 2018. Jana Kramer and her hubby, Mike Caussin, added a son named Jace to the family on November 29. The couple is also parents to a 2-year-old girl, Jolie.

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent

The "Nate & Jeremiah By Design” hosts announced March 28 that their brood had grown with the birth of a boy named Oskar, who can now tag along with big sister Poppy, 3.

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker

It was a boy for the country singer and NFL star. Forrest Bradley Decker was ushered into the world on March 31, joining 4-year-old sister Vivianne and 3-year-old brother Eric.

Seth Meyers

The "Late Night" host may win the award for best labor story after his wife, Alexi Ashe, gave birth to a boy named Axel on April 8 in the lobby of their apartment. He shared the amazing tale on his show a day later. The couple is also parents to a 2-year-old son, Ashe.

Erika Christensen

It’s “Parenthood” all over again for Christensen. Christensen welcomed a daughter, Polly, on August 10, in a home birth that may rival Meyers' for excitement. The actress and husband Cole Maness also have a 2-year-old daughter, Shane.

Dwayne Johnson

Future action star? On April 23, Johnson’s girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, gave birth to their second child, a daughter they named Tiana. The couple has a 3-year-old daughter, Jasmine, while Johnson also has a 17-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

No word whether the retired NASCAR star raced to the hospital, but we do know he and his wife, Amy, became first-time parents on April 30 to a girl named Isla Rose.

Bode Miller

The Olympic skier and his wife, Morgan Beck, welcomed a baby on Oct. 5. His arrival came only four months after the couple’s 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, died in a drowning accident. The couple named their newborn Easton and explained why it took so long to do so.

The couple also are parents to a 3-year-old son. Miller also has two additional children from previous relationships.

James Van Der Beek

Van Der Beek could fill an entire Dawson’s Creek — or maybe even a whole lake — with his growing progeny. The actor’s wife, Kimberly, delivered their fifth child, daughter Gwendolyn, on June 15. All of their kids are age 8 and younger.

Eva Longoria

The “Desperate Housewives” star added "mom" to her résumé on June 19 when she gave birth to a boy she and husband Jose Baston named Santiago.

Neve Campbell

In late June, the “Scream” queen revealed she and her boyfriend, JJ Field, adopted a boy five months earlier. The couple is also parents to another son, 6-year-old Caspian.

Michael Buble

It was quite an emotional year for Buble and his wife, Luisana Lopilato. He remained vocal about the toll his 5-year-old son Noah's cancer treatment took and triumphed when Lopilato delivered a girl they named Vida in late July.

Lopilato revealed the birth in a post she wrote in her native Spanish.

"How to put into words what makes our hearts explode with love?" she wrote. "There aren’t enough hours in the day to contemplate it. I thank God for giving us this gift of life and happiness. Because to look into her eyes, is to look at the sky itself," she wrote, adding that the whole family loves their new addition "to infinity and beyond that.

"We waited for you not just to grow as a family ... you gave us light, hope, and finally you are and will always be the life of our soul. #giftfromgod #happy #family #ourprincess," she added.

The couple also has a 2-year-old son, Elias.

Michelle Branch

The singer and her fiancé, Patrick Carney, had a baby boy on August 28. Branch, 35, also has a teenage daughter from a previous relationship.

Hilary Duff

The actress became a mom again on Oct. 30 when she gave birth to a girl named Banks. It’s the first child for Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma. She already has a son, Luca, 6, with ex-husband Mike Comrie. It’s the double the Duff fun, too, since big sis Haylie also had a baby in June.

Josh Brolin

On Nov. 4, the actor announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Kathryn, had a baby named Westlyn Reign Brolin. Brolin has two children with his first wife, Alice Adair.

The Kardashian Trio

It became a lot tougher to keep up with the Kardashians in 2018, with three additions to the family. Kim and hubby Kanye West kicked things off Jan. 15 when they welcomed their third child, a daughter, via surrogate. Following the lead of their first two kids, North and Saint, they went with an untraditional name: Chicago.

After big sis Kim became a mom the third time over, Kylie got into the act when she had a baby girl named Stormi on Feb. 4. It’s the first child for Jenner and her partner, Travis Scott.

Khloe rounded out the Kardashian trinity of new babies when she and NBA player Tristan Thompson welcomed their first child, a girl named True, on April 12.

Kenya Moore

This “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 47, paid homage to New York City after the arrival of a baby girl on Nov. 4 that she and husband Marc Daly named Brooklyn. It's the first child for the former Miss USA, who posted the first pic of the tot in mid-December.

Kate Upton

What happens when one of the world's most beautiful women mates with one of the world's most dominant athletes? We're about to find out. On Nov. 7, the supermodel gave birth to daughter Genevieve Upton Verlander, the first child for her and her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Verlander isn’t the only former world champion to become a dad in 2018. Like Verlander and Upton, NBA star Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, also welcomed a child on Nov. 7, via surrogate. They announced the name, Kaavia James Union Wade, in a clever way.

It's the first child for Union, while Wade has a trio of boys from previous relationships: Zaire, 16; Zion, 11; and Xavier, 5.