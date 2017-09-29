Serena Williams reveals 'fun fact' behind her daughter's name

share tweet pin email

Serena Williams’ newborn baby is destined to be a champion — that is, if you read into the meaning behind her daughter's initials.

The tennis superstar revealed on Twitter this week that baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.’s name pays homage to Williams’ victory at the Australian Open, which she won while pregnant.

Fun fact my daughters initials are AO as in the Aussie open she won with me @AustralianOpen — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 28, 2017

Williams said during a TED Talk interview that she learned about the pregnancy just two days before the tournament began.

“I was nervous," Williams, 36, said. "I wasn’t quite sure what to think, but I knew that at that moment, it was really important for me to just focus."

“It wasn’t very easy,” she added. “You hear all these stories about people when they’re pregnant — they get sick, they get really tired, really stressed out … I had to really take all that energy and put it in a paper bag, so to say, and throw it away.”

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Williams and her fiancé, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their baby into the world on Sept. 1.

The latest reveal about the meaning behind her daughter’s initials has already resulted in her fans speculating that her child would also become a tennis legend.

...and she was born during the US open. She is destined to play tennis!! — Terri Glenn (@tglenn1025) September 28, 2017

Alexis Olympia champion in the making just like Mama ï¸ï¸ï¸ï¸ pic.twitter.com/LrUvopqfEf — Sophia reid (@sophiareid69) September 28, 2017

Will Serena's firstborn be a tennis star like her mom? Only time will tell!