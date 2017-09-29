Serena Williams reveals 'fun fact' behind her daughter's name

Serena Williams’ newborn baby is destined to be a champion — that is, if you read into the meaning behind her daughter's initials.
The tennis superstar revealed on Twitter this week that baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.’s name pays homage to Williams’ victory at the Australian Open, which she won while pregnant.
“Fun fact my daughters initials are AO as in the Aussie open she won with me @AustralianOpen,” Williams wrote.
Williams said during a TED Talk interview that she learned about the pregnancy just two days before the tournament began.
Serena Williams posts pics of new baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.Play Video - 0:48
“I was nervous," Williams, 36, said. "I wasn’t quite sure what to think, but I knew that at that moment, it was really important for me to just focus."
“It wasn’t very easy,” she added. “You hear all these stories about people when they’re pregnant — they get sick, they get really tired, really stressed out … I had to really take all that energy and put it in a paper bag, so to say, and throw it away.”
Williams and her fiancé, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their baby into the world on Sept. 1.
The latest reveal about the meaning behind her daughter’s initials has already resulted in her fans speculating that her child would also become a tennis legend.
Will Serena's firstborn be a tennis star like her mom? Only time will tell!