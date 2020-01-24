'Auntie Sheinelle' Jones posts adorable pics with Dylan Dryer's baby, Oliver

Sign up for our newsletter

TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones has a magical talent: Getting fellow co-host Dylan Dryer’s babies to fall asleep!

On Thursday, both Sheinelle and Dylan posted adorable photos of Sheinelle snuggling up to baby Oliver, who was born in early January.

“Three years ago @sheinelle_o put a sleep spell on Calvin and she just did it again today with Oliver!” Dylan posted on Instagram. “Reunited and it feels so good!”

Sheinelle said she hung out with Ollie while Dylan ran a few errands around town on Thursday.

“Auntie Sheinelle took a million selfies lol - Ollie didn’t seem to mind,” she wrote on Instagram. “Isn’t he precious?!”

This isn’t the first time “Auntie Sheinelle” has gotten one of Dylan’s little ones to take a nap! In the same slideshows, both women shared throwback pictures to when Calvin, now 3, was just a baby.

Sheinelle added she loved that she happened to be wearing the same bracelet in both pictures.

“Aw, I had the best day!” she chimed in on Dylan’s post.