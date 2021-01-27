'Little People, Big World' alum sparks outrage with baby skiing video

‘Little People, Big World” alum Audrey Roloff is being criticized for wearing her 12-month-old son, Bode, strapped to her body while skiing.

“I’m more confident on skis than I am carrying Bode up the stairs in a our house,” Audrey captioned an Instagram video.

In the clip, which was posted earlier this month, Audrey, 29, is seen swooshing down the slopes with Bode nestled in a carrier. The former reality star was joined by her husband, Jeremy Roloff, and their 3-year-old daughter, Ember. Ember is the only one in the group with a helmet.

“Oh so not like an inexperienced skier can uncontrollably crash into you pushing you forward with baby?” wrote one person.

Added another, “Foolish to do especially without a helmet. If you don’t want to wear a helmet that’s fine, but protect the baby.”

Dr. Jay Lovenheim, a New Jersey-based pediatrician, also has concerns.

“The biggest issue here is that his head isn’t protected,” Lovenheim told TODAY Parents, noting that helmets reduce the risk of traumatic brain injury.

“Even if the mom is a great skier, all it takes is one little patch of ice,” Lovenheim explained. “They’re also skiing around all these other people and you don't know what can happen. It’s similar to wearing a seatbelt. You might think, ‘Well, I’m driving really slowly. I don’t need a seatbelt.’ But everyone on the road isn’t practicing the same safety precautions.”

In the comments, Audrey explained that she was going slowly on a bunny hill when the video was taken. Though she didn't address Bode's lack of helmet, she assured fans, ""We always where (sic) helmets when skiing on our own."