share tweet pin email

The apple sure doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Ashton Kutcher on Monday shared a hilariously adorable photo of his 9-month-old son, Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, wearing a vintage "That ‘70s Show" T-shirt. The irony of the moment wasn’t lost on the actor.

Yes,this Is my son's outfit today. #that70sshow #kelsoandjackieforever A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on Sep 11, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

“Yes, this is my son’s outfit today,” Kutcher, 39, captioned the image, which is cropped just below Dimitri's neck. The tee shows Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis, 34, in character as Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart, the on-again, off-again couple central to the hit TV show’s success.

The shirt even includes the phrase “Hello Wisconsin” framed above and below the TV still, a nod to the greeting that’s yelled during the show’s opening theme song.

Kutcher and Kunis have largely kept their home life private since getting married in July 2015. The pair welcomed Dimitri into the world last November. They are also parents to daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 2.

In an interview with Howard Stern in June, Kutcher shared what it's like to kiss Kunis both on screen and off. He admitted that locking lips with her during their "That '70s Show" days was "awkward," given their age difference.

"It was really weird. I was like, ‘Isn’t this illegal?’... She was 14! She was like my little sister,” he said.

Of course, that feeling changed later on. They began dating in 2012, and now they're married with two kids, at least one of whom is a fan of their old show.