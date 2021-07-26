Do Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis bathe their kids enough? Experts weigh in

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis shower their kids with love every day. But showering with soap and water? That’s a little less frequent.

“I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns. Ever,” Kunis recently revealed on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

“Here’s the thing,” Kutcher chimed in, “if you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

The American Academy of Dermatology Association recommends that children ages 6 to 11 bathe at least once a week. Daily showers should begin when puberty does. Kutcher and Kunis' daughter, Wyatt, is 6, while their son, Dimitri, is 4.

Shepard, who shares daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, with Kristen Bell, noted that too much soap and water can affect the body’s natural oils.

He's correct, says Dr. Adam Friedman, professor of dermatology at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

“Water is probably the No. 1 irritant on the planet because it washes away the natural moisturizing factors that our skin makes,” Friedman told TODAY Parents.

That’s why it’s crucial to apply a moisturizer immediately following tub time.

“Moisturizer locks in water, allows the skin to stay soft and supple and it also protects from irritants, pollutants, microbes and even a little bit of sun,” Friedman explained. “Our skin is incredible in terms of protective capacity. But when it dries out, that’s problematic.”

When it comes to soap, your best bet is to use it sparingly and choose products formulated for sensitive skin or eczema, which won't change the skin's natural pH, according to to Friedman.

There's no need to rinse your kids after a swim in a chlorinated pool unless they have a condition such as eczema or atopic dermatitis.

“Over-bathing is problematic, but I would probably argue that under-bathing is, too, because there are microscopic things that can get on the skin and be damaging," Friedman said. “It’s more about using mild soaps and then refortifying damp skin with a moisturizer.”

Adults should follow the same rule of thumb — but should pay special attention to the armpits and groin, Friedman said. Kutcher is all over that.

As the actor told Shepard, "I wash my armpits and crotch daily and nothing else."