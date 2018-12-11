Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Ashton Kutcher has been shamed into making sure his 2-year-old son shows off his walking skills in public so that he can appease one nosy neighbor: Ellen DeGeneres.

She poked fun at Kutcher on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Tuesday by noting how she always sees Dimitri, Kutcher's son with wife Mila Kunis, being carried by Kutcher around their beachy California neighborhood.

"And the young boy that never walks is how old?" she asked.

"He walks! He's two!" Kutcher said.

"He never puts him down,'' DeGeneres said. "He's always on his back."

Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis have to make sure Dimitri is showing off his walking skills in case Ellen is watching out her window. GC Images

The teasing by DeGeneres, who lives nearby with wife Portia de Rossi, has gotten to the star of "The Ranch" on Netflix.

"I now have a complex about this, because I have one of those hiking backpack things, so I put him in the hiker to go down to the beach so we can actually go down the beach, otherwise it’s a whole wrangling session with the kid," Kutcher said. "And then you came out and you were like, 'Oh, does he walk?' And I’m like, 'Yes! He walks!'"

"I had seen him five times. I had never seen him walk!" DeGeneres claimed.

Rest assured Dimitri will not be carried by dad when it comes to walking by the neighbor's house.

"So now I take him out of the thing, like once we get to the purview of your house and I'm like, 'Go, go, go! Run little sucker!''' Kutcher said. "And I'm like trying to like dish him along so I don't have to hear about it any more.

"This kid's gonna be an Olympian because I'm gonna be behind him like 'Go! It's Ellen's house! She's watching!'''

While DeGeneres seems to be up on all things Dimitri, she is a little behind on the facts about Kutcher's older daughter, Wyatt.

"Now, the daughter is eight, right? Is she eight?" DeGeneres said.

"She's four,'' Kutcher said. "She talks really good, though. She's a really good talker. She comes off as eight."