Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been in the public eye ever since they co-starred on “That ‘70s Show” nearly two decades ago. They’re very comfortable in the spotlight. (You don't make an appearance on “The Bachelorette” if you're not comfortable in the spotlight.)

However, they’re not comfortable with the idea of sharing that spotlight with their two young children, 3-year-old daughter Wyatt and 11-month-old son Dimitri.

Noel Vasquez / GC Images Kutcher and Kunis have shielded their two kids from the public eye.

“My wife and I have chosen a career where we're in the public light, but my kids have not,” Kutcher, 39, explained to Ariana Huffington during a recent episode of her Thrive Global Podcast.

“I think they should have the right to choose that and I actually don't think that they should have images of them as children that are out there, that somebody could potentially blackmail them with. It's their private life. It's not mine to give away.”

Because of the responsibility he feels toward his children, Kutcher chooses not to share photos of Wyatt and Dimitri on his public social media accounts. Instead, he and his wife send photos and updates of the kids' grandparents using a private social network.

“I'm Wyatt and Dimitri's dad,” he explained. “That's my No. 1 gig. Everything else is secondary.”

It’s certainly a rewarding gig, but one that also requires a good night’s rest. Fortunately, Kutcher has made that a priority in his life.

“I demand that I sleep seven hours and sleep eight if I can, but I also have babies at home so that doesn’t always work,” he said. “But I have a window for sleeping that is seven hours every night.”