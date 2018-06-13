Ashton Kutcher delights his kids with impression of this 'Sesame Street' character

share tweet pin email

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have two tykes at home, but there's one children's TV staple that 3-year-old Wyatt and 1-year-old Dimitri have never even seen.

During a visit to "The Late Late Show" Tuesday, Kutcher confessed, "They've never watched 'Sesame Street.'" But he then added an unexpected detail — the kids have a favorite character from the show all the same.

Shutterstock, Alamy Ashton Kutcher channels his inner Grover to get big laughs from his little ones.

"They both love Grover," he said.

And there's a simple explanation for that: Dad does one heck of a Grover impersonation.

"It's relatively simple," "The Ranch" star said before launching into a spot-on take of everyone's favorite furry blue friend. (To see the performance for yourself, check out the full episode on "The Late Late Show" site and skip ahead to the 30-minute mark.)

"Hello, my name is Grover, and today we are going to learn two things: far and near," he said in his best gravelly voice as he ran towards host James Corden at the end of the bit.

OK, Grover purists might point out that "near" comes before "faaaaar" in the classic clip (and gets repeated so many times that he eventually passes out from his passion about it all).

But, hey, Wyatt and Dimitri don't know that!