Ashton Kutcher on Demi Moore's daughters: 'I'll never stop loving them'

Ashton Kutcher said he is "never going to stop loving" Demi Moore's daughters and still makes a "conscious effort" to check in with them.

"I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence," Kutcher said during Monday's episode of Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast. "I love them. I’m never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing."

Kutcher and Moore married in 2005. They divorced eight years later. Evan Agostini / AP

Kutcher and Moore started dating in 2003. They got married in 2005 and divorced eight years later, in 2013. Moore has three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis: Rumer is 31, Scout is 28 and Tallulah is 26.

Given that Kutcher was a big part of their lives for 10 years, during such a formative time, he said he still loves Moore's girls, but added he would never force contact with them if they didn't want it.

"I am not their father. I was never trying to be their father. I always had respect and honored Bruce, and I think he’s a brilliant human being and a wonderful man," Kutcher said. "If they don’t want an engagement with me, I'm not going to force it upon them. But they all do and it’s great."

Moore was joined by Willis, his wife Emma and daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah at a book party for "Inside Out" last September. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

Kutcher married Mila Kunis in 2015. The couple have a daughter, Wyatt, who was born in 2014. They welcomed a son, Dimitri, two years later.

Speaking on an episode of the "WTF" podcast in 2018, Kunis said her husband still cared deeply about Moore's daughters.

"He was younger, but he loved those kids," she said.

Moore opened up about her relationship with Kutcher in her 2019 memoir, "Inside Out." Moore said she had a miscarriage while dating Kutcher and alleged he was unfaithful during their marriage. Kutcher has not commented on the allegations.

When asked about the status of his current relationship with Moore, Kutcher told Maron, "We don't hang out."