New mom Ashley Graham has multi-tasking down.

The model shared a video on Instagram of her pumping breast milk backstage before she hit the runway during the Fendi show at Milan Women's Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Ashley Graham got some pumping in before she made her return to the runway at Milan Women's Fashion Week. Alessandro Garofalo / Reuters

"Hair did, getting makeup done and pumping," she says with a wink.

Graham, 32, welcomed her son, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, on Jan. 18, with husband Justin Ervin, she said on her podcast in February.

This week's show in Milan marked her first time back on the runway since giving birth at their home in Brooklyn, New York. In her video of "backstage shenanigans," she's wearing a mask and saying "the show must go on" in reference to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She modeled a black-and-white wrap dress as well as showing off a "Sophia Loren look" that she shared on Instagram.

"mama is snatched for @etro SS21thank you to the whole team for feeling like family the moment I met you! i’m obsessed with my Sophia Loren look!!!!! bellisima Etro!!" she wrote.

Graham has celebrated her post-pregnancy body, posing nude while breastfeeding her son in a photo shot by her husband for Elle's August digital issue and showing off her beautiful curves in a campaign for Swimsuits For All in July.

Ashley Graham walks the runway at the Fendi fashion show during the Milan Women's Fashion Week . Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

"When I look at my new stretch marks and the changes that my body went through, it reminds me that, as women, we’re all superheroes," she told Elle. "I'm always reminded that our bodies were built to do this. It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to give birth, but I didn’t realize it until afterward."

"At first (the physical changes) felt devastating, and then when I met Isaac, I said, 'No, this is exactly what every woman has talked about for ages,'" she continued. "'This is not just a battle wound. This is something that has changed my life forever, and I’m going to celebrate my new body.'"

She also has clearly learned how to fit pumping into her busy schedule. TODAY's Dylan Dreyer, who gave birth to her second son in January, shared a similar story in July when she revealed that she was secretly pumping while recording the show.

"Mama's got to make some milk," she said. "I have to feed Oliver and this is taking a little longer than I planned for, so I've got portable pumps and I'm all hooked up and ready to go.

"I've never been embarrassed about pumping or breastfeeding," she continued. "To me, my boobs seem like elbows at this point. If it was socially acceptable, I'd do it anywhere, any time, but I respect that it can make people uncomfortable and I realize there's a time and place for everything. I've had to normalize breastfeeding even to my own mom, because it simply wasn't something she did with us."