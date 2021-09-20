Ashley Graham is pregnant with twin boys.

The model, 33, shared the exciting news with her more than 14 million Instagram followers on Monday.

In the video, Graham is seen at an ultrasound appointment. Her husband, Justin Ervin, is behind the camera.

“Is that twins?” Graham gasps, to which the technician replies, “yeah.”

A moment later, Graham announces that she sees a penis on the screen. She asks if the second baby is a girl.

Nope, that’s a boy too, the technician tells her, at which point Graham sits bolt upright on the exam table.

“You’re joking me!” a stunned Ervin murmurs. "You're kidding me."

Graham is howling with laughter.

“We’re gonna have three boys!” she exclaims.

Graham and Ervin, a director, are already parents to 20-month-old son Isaac. She announced in July that Isaac is going to be a big brother.

“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” Graham wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

Last month, Graham revealed that she’s “more tired” this time around.

“I popped really fast,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.” “I’m exhausted. I’m running after a toddler.”

Graham added that she’s not stressing about getting the nursery ready like she did during her first pregnancy.

“I feel like I did so much preparation when it came to Isaac, almost to the degree that maybe I over prepared,” she explained. “I’m just making sure that I have the supplies that I need, which is basically nothing. Like, I just look at my boobs and go, ‘OK, check check. We got this.’ I’m not going to overthink it.”

