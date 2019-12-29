Photographer claps back at angry commenter on Ashley Graham nude maternity photo

Ashley Graham has been filling her feed on Instagram with gorgeous maternity photos to celebrate her first pregnancy with husband Justin Ervin, including a full nude black and white shot by New York City-based photographer, Cass Bird.

The 32-year-old model and expecting mother shared the raw image on her Instagram, captioning the shot, “open to surrender || caught by angel mama @cassblackbird.”

Bird, a 45-year-old artist and photographer, shared the same photo on her own Instagram feed, writing, “@ashleygraham true force of nature #ilovehotmoms.”

While the photo received mostly praise and love from fans of both Graham and Bird, one user left a negative comment regarding Graham on Bird’s post that caught the photographer’s attention.

“Promoting beautiful, true bodies = wonderful!” the commenter wrote. “But why do we promote unhealthy bodies? This is another extreme to prove a point.”

Bird responded to her comment, writing, “Your comment is unhealthy and so is your know it all point of view.”

She continued, adding, “You should unfollow me or Do educate yourself before sharing your trash on my feed.”

The initial comment sparked a debate on the post about body positivity and what being "fit" means, leading to a larger discussion that involved several other users. Bird added one last comment to the thread on her post, writing, “Bottom line don’t spread your ignorance and judgements on my feed.. every body shape on this planet struggles with something. We know plenty of 'fit' bodies that struggle with mental illness!”

“We would all benefit from facing our own challenges and having less opinions of others ... how about we all tend to our own gardens,” she concluded her comment.

Graham has been candid about her body and its changes throughout her pregnancy, sharing updates on social media to document her journey as a soon-to-be first-time mother. The expecting mother shared an update on December 15, revealing that she had gained 50 pounds throughout her pregnancy with her first son who is due sometime in January.

"Throughout my pregnancy so far I’ve gained 50lbs," she captioned the photo of her doing yoga. "And the best part is, I don’t care! I have never felt better, and I am so thankful that my body and son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I have been."

She added, "Between working out, yoga, acupuncture and lymphatic massages- I finally feel like I figured out this whole pregnancy thing and how to feel my best."