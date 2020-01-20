Ashley Graham and husband welcome 1st child - see the announcement!

Ashley Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed their first child — a baby boy!

The 32-year-old model announced the news Monday on her social media pages. "At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time," she wrote on Twitter and Instagram. A rep for Graham confirmed the news to TODAY.

At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better ❤️ thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time

1.18.2020 💙



1.18.2020 💙 — Ashley Graham (@ashleygraham) January 20, 2020

The "American Beauty Star" host and her husband revealed they were expecting on their ninth wedding anniversary in August. The couple created a sweet video that showed off Graham's baby bump.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” Graham gushed in caption. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

Ervin also shared the news on his own Instagram page.

“To my forever love and my daily inspiration,” he captioned a series of photos of the couple, one of which featured him holding a sonogram. “Happy anniversary @ashleygraham. These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us..."

Graham revealed the sex of her baby during a visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in November.

“Yay! I’m having a boy! I’m going to be a mommy to a boy!” she gushed to the host.

Throughout her pregnancy, Graham, who's an advocate of body-positivity, shared heartwarming updates about her relationship with her body, revealing she'd "never felt better" after gaining 50 pounds.

She also showed off her pregnancy curves in a new promo campaign for Swimsuits For All and in a revealing maternity photoshoot.

Congrats to Ashley and Justin!