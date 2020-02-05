Ashley Graham breastfeeds her newborn son in sweet family picture

Add Ashley Graham to the list of celebrity moms who are helping to remove the stigma of breastfeeding.

In a new Instagram picture, Graham, 32, is shown nursing her son, Issac, who was born on Jan. 18. Her husband, Justin Ervin, is in the photo too, lovingly cradling the baby’s head.

“I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, ‘Now we’re family forever,’” the supermodel wrote. “I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby boy who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is.”

Graham gave birth to her first child at her Brooklyn home in a birthing pool on Jan. 18.

“If I would have had the birth at the hospital, I think my anxiety would have been through the roof,” Graham revealed on her “Pretty Big Deal” podcast. “But because I was here, the lights were dim, it was a chill environment, I got to eat whatever food I wanted to, I could be in bed, I could be in the pool.”

The newborn’s full moniker is Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin. Menelik, the name of the first emperor of Ethiopia, was inspired by Graham and Ervin’s trip to the country last Christmas. Giovanni is a nod to the Italian side of Ervin’s heritage.

As for Isaac?

"My sister Kia and I would have discussions about, 'Oh, one day, when we have kids,'" Ervin explained. "I brainstormed my own name for my future son, and I knew it was gonna be Isaac."