Ashley Graham has been keeping it real on Instagram throughout her pregnancy and postpartum journey with her first child with husband Justin Ervin.

On Friday, the 32-year-old new mother shared a candid parenting moment with her one-month-old son, Isaac Menelik Giovanni. Graham shared a photo in the middle of a Staples changing her son’s dirty diaper in the middle of an aisle.

“Sh💩t just got real!” she captioned the shot. “First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!”

The mother of one has used Instagram to discuss the ins-and-outs of being a new mom, including the not-so-glamorous moments that happen every day. She shared a post less than a month after giving birth to her son talking about how diapers affect both Isaac as well as her life.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too🙋🏻‍♀️" she started the honest caption. "After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are! No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through."

She continued, adding, "I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies!"

Graham said that she thinks the obstacles women go through after birth are "unbelievable."

In another post on her Instagram, she shared a "mirror selfie" without filters, showing off her excellent collection of stretch marks.

“Same me, few new stories,” she captioned the pic.

She also has been working hard to remove the stigma of breastfeeding mothers. In one post, she can be seen manually pumping in the back of an Uber.

“Use to answer emails on my Uber rides, now I pump before my breasts explode,” she wrote in the caption.

But Graham is also opening up about her new look on life since becoming a mom, that has caused her to look at her own world with a whole new perspective.

She posted a photo on Instagram with her husband and their son while she was breastfeeding him in a family photo. "I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, 'Now we’re family forever'" she captioned the stunning shot.

She continued, "I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is."