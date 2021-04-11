Ashley Cain shares sweet video from Dwayne Johnson amid daughter's cancer battle

Speaking as one dad to another, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson sent a heartfelt video message to "The Challenge: War of the Worlds" star Ashley Cain after he shared a devastating update about his baby girl's battle with leukemia.

"I want you tell you, first of all, I'm sorry to hear about your beautiful daughter Azaylia. I hope I pronounced her name right," Johnson, 48, said in the video, which Cain shared on Instagram.

Cain, 30, who is also a former professional soccer player in England, recently shared that doctors said his 8-month-old baby might just have days left to live after they learned in February that her had cancer returned and spread throughout her body.

Johnson said he earned about Cain's story after a friend sent him a direct message. Cain has previously called Johnson, who is a father of three girls, one of his heroes.

"You tell that little lion that I said, 'Let's go champ! Stay strong.' And brother, I'm so sorry to hear this news but I don't have to tell you that your daughter's strength is what strengthens you and all her loved ones around her and in that, she's already had this incredible impact on the world already. Stay strong, brother," he said.

The "Jumanji" star continued to offered words of encouragement and support for both little Azaylia and her father.

"Again, man, my heart breaks for you," he said. "Stay strong and tell that little lion I said, 'Let's go champ!' You stay strong, brother. Talk soon."

Cain has been sharing updates about his daughter's health on social media ever since she was diagnosed with leukemia last October.

"I'm so proud of my little girl and so humbled by the impact she’s had on so many people around the world. From one of my hero’s to another... Let’s Go Champ!" he wrote next to the video from Johnson.

Little Azaylia is clearly a fighter. On Friday, Cain shared a photo of Azaylia's last bath at the hospital before he took her home to be with family.

"Even through the hardest and saddest time of my life, she has found a way to make it better. She has shined light on the darkest of days and she has opened my heart to amounts of love I couldn’t believe possible!" the proud dad wrote. "The truth is, I don’t know what I will do without you. But for now, I find strength in giving you the best of me, and the only me that you deserve!"